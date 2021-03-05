Cian Healy pens new one-year IRFU deal to remain with Leinster

CIAN HEALY has become the latest member of Ireland's senior contingent to commit his future to the IRFU after he signed a one-year contract extension.

The veteran prop, who won his 107th cap off the bench against Italy last weekend, will remain at Leinster until 2022 at least.

Healy has been a central figure in Leinster and Ireland's success since he burst onto the scene in 2009 and, although he has shown signs of decline this season, he remains among the top loosehead props in the country.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora felt he merited a new central deal.

"Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade," he said in a union statement.

"He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level.

"Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year."

The 33-year-old is delighted to sign a new deal.

"My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever," he said.

"I am lucky enough to currently be part of two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

"I'm loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia."

