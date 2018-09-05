Channel 4 to broadcast Ireland's autumn internationals for the next four years

Ireland's autumn internationals are to be televised live by Channel 4 for the next four years, the broadcaster has announced.

The deal begins with the upcoming November series that comprises Tests against Argentina, the USA and New Zealand.

Also included in the agreement is coverage of two of Ireland's 2019 World Cup warm-up matches, against Italy and Wales.

RTE hold the Irish rights for the autumn internationals until 2021.

Joe Blake-Turner, Channel 4's Commissioning Editor for Sport, said: "Rugby fans can look forward to a match-up between the number one and number two teams in the world, Ireland and New Zealand, on Saturday, November 17.

"And looking beyond 2018, Ireland have some fantastic Test matches lined up against the might of the southern Hemisphere, including Australia and South Africa. We're absolutely delighted to be able to follow the journey of Europe's finest team as they take on the world's best."

Padraig Power, IRFU Commercial & Marketing Director, commented: "The IRFU are delighted to welcome Channel 4 who have a fantastic track-record of sports broadcasting. They join us at an exciting time and we have no doubt that our partnership with them will cover some outstanding rugby moments."

Online Editors