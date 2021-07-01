| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Captaining Ireland is a major honour, but James Ryan would rather be on a flight to Johannesburg

Brendan Fanning

James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan on Saturday. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan on Saturday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan on Saturday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan on Saturday. Image credit: Sportsfile.

It’s fair to say when James Ryan won his second cap for Ireland – on the tour to US and Japan in 2017 – he looked back with some satisfaction on his few weeks away in the sun.

The marquee names were off with Warren Gatland’s Lions in New Zealand. Their absence opened the door to Ryan and a handful of others, like Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter. Immediately, all three were racing certainties for Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad two years later.

For his first cap, on a sweltering Saturday in New Jersey, Ryan was barely off the bench before he was touching down. It fitted his profile as a star player. He was still three months off making his senior debut for Leinster. By then you were bypassing the World Cup in Japan and lowering the odds on him going to South Africa with the Lions in 2021.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy