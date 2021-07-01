Captaining Ireland is a major honour, but James Ryan would rather be on a flight to Johannesburg

It’s fair to say when James Ryan won his second cap for Ireland – on the tour to US and Japan in 2017 – he looked back with some satisfaction on his few weeks away in the sun.

The marquee names were off with Warren Gatland’s Lions in New Zealand. Their absence opened the door to Ryan and a handful of others, like Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Porter. Immediately, all three were racing certainties for Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad two years later.

For his first cap, on a sweltering Saturday in New Jersey, Ryan was barely off the bench before he was touching down. It fitted his profile as a star player. He was still three months off making his senior debut for Leinster. By then you were bypassing the World Cup in Japan and lowering the odds on him going to South Africa with the Lions in 2021.

We well remember the pitch-side interview in Harrison when he had scored on that debut. He was still sweating like a racehorse, struggling to regulate his breathing.

If you think about the respective emotional dam-bursts from Kyle Sinckler, after his first club game after being overlooked for this Lions tour, and Billy Dardis, moments after Ireland sevens had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, you’ll appreciate why it’s known in the media business as the fertile period.

With no time to compose themselves, the result is often box office.

Not with Ryan. Men are not noted for multitasking, but he had one hand on the button controlling the physical stuff, and the other on the mental. It made for bland, barely usable quotes, but you had to admire the presence of mind. And tied up in that was his ambition.

His appointment as Ireland captain against Japan on Saturday is an honour, of course, and you won’t see him doing or saying anything to detract from that. But inside he must be bawling his head off. The flight plan on this career involved a long-haul trip to South Africa, not to be parked on the apron at Lansdowne Road.

That tour will be only one game old, the expensive send-off in Edinburgh last Saturday, by the time Ryan leads Ireland out on Saturday, so he will appreciate the race is not run. So, do his job against Japan; prove his fitness; reiterate the message about his ability; sleep with his phone juiced and close at hand.

Ronan Kelleher, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris will recognise the twin peaks to aim for here. Focus on the first and hope the second one comes into view.

The plan was always to flood the area with experience against Japan and then open the gates to the shallow end for USA the next week. So Japan will be up against a strong side where there will be genuine interest in the shape of the backline.

Time was when Ireland’s game plan for this fixture would be to maul Japan into a pulp. The modern day equivalent will be to let Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell bring their impressive physical attributes to bear on the gain line, but to allow McCloskey especially to put some more distance between him and the day when Schmidt filleted him for trying to keep the ball alive instead of bracing for the breakdown.

Mostly, however, it will be about Joey Carbery too putting space between him and his long ramble through the minefield of injury. His combination with Jamison Gibson-Park has real promise. If Ireland get the pace this pair can generate, then the focus will shift to the skills to finish out wide.

There can’t be too many rugby fans left in the country who are not struggling to raise a gallop over this season that started early and is finishing late. Yet Saturday will be worth the effort to stay awake, not least to see if your few bob on Gavin Coombes making a try-scoring debut comes home.

He is the main attraction on a bench with more vanilla than colour, and which points to the slow progress of the Irish system in developing prop forwards who can change games.

Meantime, James Ryan will be working overtime to ensure Japan’s leg stretcher last weekend doesn’t turn into a leg up on Saturday. The Ireland captain still has a bit to play for.