'Can't hold back my tears' - Injured Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo sums up the emotion after famous victory over the French

Fiji recorded a first victory over France as they ran out 21-14 winners in Paris.

The visitors went ahead on 19 minutes through a try from centre Semi Radrada, with Ben Volavola successfully kicking the conversion.

France, though, turned things around to lead 14-12 at the interval after two converted tries from captain Guilhem Guirado edged the home side in front, the second coming in added time.

Wing Josua Tuisova had gone over for Fiji on 30 minutes, with Veriniki Goneva seeing his try chalked off before the break.

Fiji, however, regained control as Volavola, who plays his club rugby for French side Racing 92, kicked over three penalties in the second half to secure a memorable victory for the Pacific Islanders.

Giant winger Nemani Nadolo who is out injured with a knee injury tweeted: "Can’t hold back my tears.da lads who played 2nite 4 Fiji 4 next to nothing against a team full of riches and win is something we as “tier 2 nation” can dream of.Yes Politics and other nonsense affect us but u put 23 passionate village kids together, we can conquer the world"

