A decision is expected this week on whether or not Ireland will be touring this summer. You’d forgotten about it? Fair enough, the last time you checked you might have seen a slot for a few games in the Pacific Islands, against opponents not then determined. With the palaver about the Lions, you could have been forgiven for thinking Ireland had fallen through the cracks.

That’s where Italy have ended up – with their tour to New Zealand knocked on the head. The Scots are in a better position, and were able this week to confirm a trip to Romania and Georgia. England are staying home instead of going to North America, hoping to get the US and Canada to come to them – by no means straightforward.

Wales will not be heading to Argentina and Uruguay, hoping instead to get alternate opposition, as yet unconfirmed, to come to them. As for France, hosts of the 2023 World Cup, their trip to Australia is neither on nor off.

“We’re waiting for Bernie and the Aussie bosses,” is how a French colleague put it.

The likelihood is that they will get it sorted..

Ireland, meanwhile, are hanging on to the slim chance of getting down to Fiji for three Tests in July. According to the Fiji Times, two new cases of Covid 19 were returned there yesterday. For a country with only 109 previous cases since March last year, it remains to be seen how that pans out.

You’d think given the wretched record of Tier 1 nations travelling to the South Pacific, it would be a huge deal to have Ireland for three Tests, but commercially it offers little to the home nation in this case. They could make more from the games being shifted to Australia.

For Ireland, it’s as attractive as it is problematic. Given the disruption of the last year, there are lots of lads gagging for games. And with a chunk of Ireland’s front-liners heading to South Africa with the Lions, the exposure for the next level of players is critical.

With that in mind, the saving of the Under-20 Six Nations is a relief. The tournament will now go ahead in Cardiff in June/July, compressed into five games over 23 days, with each nation bringing a squad of 32 to the table. It will hardly have the quality of the tournament that runs alongside the senior one, over February and March, but we should be thankful for small mercies. And this is in that category.

No one can be sure yet what the fallout will be from removing links in the development chain, which is what has happened from schools cups to schools internationals and on into the Ireland under-20 side.

We used to bang on about the madness of the Under-20 World Cup and the attrition involved – financial constraints meant too few players for too many games in too small a window – but at least the hardship revealed something about the character of those involved.

Those World Cups are the first chance to see how Ireland players will react to mixing it with Southern Hemisphere heavyweights in a tournament setting. Typically those gigs would see Ireland suffer in the physical stakes, given the quicker development of French, Australian, South African and New Zealand players because of their broader cultural mix.

Back to back World Cups have now been canned. So what do you base your research on for assessing these players’ development? For this Six Nations tournament in Wales, you’re looking at a raft of players who have played precious little rugby in a year. It’s a very tall order asking them to ramp up to a decent speed off such a dodgy platform.

So selection will, unavoidably, be on reputation rather than recent form. Given a lot of these lads will have been on the Irish Schools side two years ago, that will be a reference point, along with progress reports from the cohort who are already in provincial academies. If that’s not much to go on, think of the gap that will run into next season, and the learning time that has been lost.

For Andy Farrell, if the Fiji trip is called off – the cost of the charter flight alone would be eye-watering – it will deprive him of valuable groundwork for the 2023 World Cup. In 2017, when Farrell was off in New Zealand with the Lions, Joe Schmidt brought the best of the rest to Japan. Despite what unfolded there two years later, it was a solid building block for the 24 tourists – out of a squad of 31 – who travelled with 10 caps or less.

Three Tests in Fiji in July – with Andy Farrell and Paul O’Connell involved – would fill the same role for the current crop. Scratch it from the calendar and it would make yet another hole to fill. It might still be a busy summer for Farrell and O’Connell with the Lions, but not much use for those left behind.