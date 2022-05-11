Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen among the nominees for Player of the Year award

The nominees for the Rugby Players Ireland awards have been revealed, with Connacht wing Mack Hansen capping off a great day by picking up a number of nominations.
It was confirmed today that the Aussie attacker has signed a new long-term deal to stay with Connacht and he has also been nominated for the Accenture Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year Award after a memorable season that saw him make his Ireland debut during the Six Nations. Three Leinster players have also been nominated for the prize, with back rows Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier joined by fullback Hugo Keenan.
The nominees for the Accenture Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year Award are Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins and Sam Monaghan, who all enjoyed stellar Six Nations campaigns.
Michael Lowry, Dan Sheehan and Cian Prendergast were shortlisted for the Nevin Spence Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year Award.
Mack Hansen’s day got even better as he was nominated twice for Men’s Try of the Year for his efforts for Ireland against France, and for Connacht against the Bulls.
The winners will be announced at the Accenture Rugby Players Ireland Awards on Wednesday, May 18th
ACCENTURE MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby
Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby
Hugo Keenan Leinster Rugby
Josh van Der Flier Leinster Rugby
ACCENTURE WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Linda Djougang ASM Romagnat Rugby
Eve Higgins Railway Union
Sam Monaghan Wasps Women’s Rugby
NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Michael Lowry Ulster Rugby
Cian Prendergast Connacht Rugby
Dan Sheehan Leinster Rugby
WHOOP WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Eve Higgins Railway Union
Neve Jones Gloucester Hartpury
Aoibheann Reilly Blackrock College
MSL MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS‘ MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022
Caelan Doris Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup
Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship
Mack Hansen France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations
iZEST MARKETING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022
Eve Higgins France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations
Eve Higgins Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations
Lindsay Peat Ireland v USA, Autumn International
AIB CORPORATE BANKING MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Terry Kennedy
Bryan Mollen
Andrew Smith
TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022
Eve Higgins
Lucy Mulhall
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe