Caelan Doris and Mack Hansen among the nominees for Player of the Year award

Mack Hansen made his Ireland debut in the Six Nations against wales. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The nominees for the Rugby Players Ireland awards have been revealed, with Connacht wing Mack Hansen capping off a great day by picking up a number of nominations.

It was confirmed today that the Aussie attacker has signed a new long-term deal to stay with Connacht and he has also been nominated for the Accenture Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year Award after a memorable season that saw him make his Ireland debut during the Six Nations. Three Leinster players have also been nominated for the prize, with back rows Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier joined by fullback Hugo Keenan.

The nominees for the Accenture Women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year Award are Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins and Sam Monaghan, who all enjoyed stellar Six Nations campaigns.

Michael Lowry, Dan Sheehan and Cian Prendergast were shortlisted for the Nevin Spence Men’s XVs Young Player of the Year Award.

Mack Hansen’s day got even better as he was nominated twice for Men’s Try of the Year for his efforts for Ireland against France, and for Connacht against the Bulls.

The winners will be announced at the Accenture Rugby Players Ireland Awards on Wednesday, May 18th

ACCENTURE MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby

Hugo Keenan Leinster Rugby

Josh van Der Flier Leinster Rugby

ACCENTURE WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Linda Djougang ASM Romagnat Rugby

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Sam Monaghan Wasps Women’s Rugby

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Michael Lowry Ulster Rugby

Cian Prendergast Connacht Rugby

Dan Sheehan Leinster Rugby

WHOOP WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Neve Jones Gloucester Hartpury

Aoibheann Reilly Blackrock College

MSL MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS‘ MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship

Mack Hansen France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations

iZEST MARKETING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Eve Higgins Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Lindsay Peat Ireland v USA, Autumn International

AIB CORPORATE BANKING MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Terry Kennedy

Bryan Mollen

Andrew Smith

TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe