Sport International Rugby

Saturday 23 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 1

Australia AUS 1

REPORT

France FRA 1

Peru PER 0

REPORT

Argentina ARG 0

Croatia CRO 3

REPORT

Brazil BRA 2

Costa Rica CRI 0

REPORT

Nigeria NGA 2

Iceland ISL 0

REPORT

Serbia SRB 1

Switzerland SUI 2

REPORT

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Busgate Part 2: Joe Schmidt fumes as Ireland arrive late to third test after getting stuck in Sydney traffic

15 June 2018; Head coach Joe Schmidt during the Ireland rugby squad captain's run in AMMI Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
15 June 2018; Head coach Joe Schmidt during the Ireland rugby squad captain's run in AMMI Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's preparations for their series decider against Australia were disrupted after getting delayed in heavy Sydney traffic ahead of today's final test.

Both sides have won one game each, with today's mouthwatering clash at the Allianz Stadium a chance for Ireland to win their first southern hemisphere series since 1979.

However, Joe Schmidt won't be happy that his side's routine was interruped following a delayed bus journey to the stadium due to a road closure.

Ireland arrived thirty minutes late, which was reminiscent of a similar delay before the Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2017.

Schmidt's side were defeated 27-22 that day, and afterwards when commenting on Ireland's slow start, the Kiwi referenced the delay as he quipped:

"We didn't get off the bus."

Fox Sports reporter Louise Ransome tweeted that she spoke to the Ireland head coach after his arrival and he was very unhappy with the situation, saying that it has left his squad 'out of kilter'.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport