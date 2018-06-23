Busgate Part 2: Joe Schmidt fumes as Ireland arrive late to third test after getting stuck in Sydney traffic
Ireland's preparations for their series decider against Australia were disrupted after getting delayed in heavy Sydney traffic ahead of today's final test.
Both sides have won one game each, with today's mouthwatering clash at the Allianz Stadium a chance for Ireland to win their first southern hemisphere series since 1979.
However, Joe Schmidt won't be happy that his side's routine was interruped following a delayed bus journey to the stadium due to a road closure.
Ireland arrived thirty minutes late, which was reminiscent of a similar delay before the Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2017.
Schmidt's side were defeated 27-22 that day, and afterwards when commenting on Ireland's slow start, the Kiwi referenced the delay as he quipped:
"We didn't get off the bus."
Fox Sports reporter Louise Ransome tweeted that she spoke to the Ireland head coach after his arrival and he was very unhappy with the situation, saying that it has left his squad 'out of kilter'.
Online Editors
