Build more depth and refine the game plan - Ronan O'Gara on Ireland's to-do list

Ronan O’Gara was speaking at the launch of this year’s Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals in Aviva Stadium. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ronan O'Gara believes the main priority for Andy Farrell over the next 18 months is to increase Ireland's strength in depth whilst adding to the game-plan.

After Ireland rounded off their Six Nations campaign with a respectable second-place finish and a Triple Crown, Farrell will now turn his attention to this summer's tour to New Zealand.

Ireland are set to take on the All Blacks in a three-Test Series, aiming to win on New Zealand soil for the first time, while there are also plans to take on the Maori All Blacks in two additional games.

O'Gara reckons Farrell's side are in a good place, but he is mindful of a couple of issues.

“The main priority is just keep adding, keep adding,” the La Rochelle head coach said.

“Sometimes the mentality with Irish people is that they are looking to pick holes or presume there would be a big fall but that’s not necessarily the case. Just leave them off.

“They’re in good form, they have momentum, there is competition for places, the dynamic seems good. They are allowed to have a happy camp that exists in sport.

“So what you want as the head coach is competition for places and they have that in probably two-thirds of the case.

“Two-thirds is probably a bit harsh. In most positions but with a few notable exceptions maybe.

“It’s not that the competition for places isn’t there, just when you have someone like Tadhg Furlong he is very difficult to replace.

“Johnny (Sexton) in current form is difficult to replace but that’s probably with an asterisk too, that the guys looking to take his place are completely under-rugbyed.

“It’s a position where you get better with minutes and experience and experience in big games but they haven’t got that.

“Poor old Joey (Carbery) has been riddled with injury and then with a Six Nations title on the line Johnny is the number one ten so he’s not just going to be giving up easy minutes to someone else when the team plays better when the best out-half is on the pitch.

“The nearer you get to the Rugby World Cup, or from now on, there will be a focus on Ireland needing to establish who their number two and three out-half is.”

Fresh from winning the Grand Slam in Paris last weekend, the optimistic mood in France has increased.

With O'Gara on the ground and working with some of the French players at La Rochelle, the former Munster and Ireland out-half believes Les Bleus will be primed for their home World Cup next year.

“There’s a very high feel-good factor here since the weekend,” O'Gara added.

“Different maybe to when they beat the All Blacks in November.

“There has been a sense of achievement in winning the Grand Slam. It was something they identified with and they probably said ‘We need to win this if we are thinking of trying to win a home World Cup’.

“Even more so than Ireland they have such strength in depth in a lot of positions but they are still dependent on keeping their five world-class players fit to give themselves a chance.



“They have more strength in depth, there’s no doubt about it, but between Ireland and France the quality of the Test team is very similar.”