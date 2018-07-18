Wales flanker Sam Warburton has called time on his rugby career after failing to recover from his latest injury problem.

Wales flanker Sam Warburton has called time on his rugby career after failing to recover from his latest injury problem.

Broken bones, torn ligaments and ripped muscles: The injury catalogue that brought Sam Warburton's career to a close

Here are some of the injury setbacks Warburton faced during a career that yielded 74 Wales caps and five Test match appearances for the British and Irish Lions.

Torn shoulder ligaments (2008) - an injury suffered during training.

Broken jaw (2010) - underwent surgery after being hurt playing for Wales against South Africa.

Shoulder damage (2012) - three months on the sidelines after being injured during that year's Six Nations.

Dislocated finger (2012) - injured while playing for Cardiff Blues against Sale Sharks.

Torn hamstring (2013) - hurt during the Lions' second Test defeat against Australia in Melbourne. Three months sidelined.

Dislocated shoulder (2014) - missed Wales' summer tour to South Africa after suffering injury in Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Ankle ligaments (2015) - two months out of action.

Fractured cheekbone (2016) - surgery required and the insertion of a metal plate.

Knee ligaments (2017) - sidelined barely a month before the Lions' New Zealand tour, but recovered to make the trip as captain.

Neck operation (2017) - injury recurrence happened during training and an operation was required.

Knee operation (2017) - underwent a knee operation while still recovering from neck surgery.

Press Association