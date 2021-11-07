Brodie Retallick primed to return when All Blacks renew rivalry with Ireland at Aviva

Brodie Retallick is primed for a return to the All Blacks starting line-up when they renew rivalry with Ireland in Saturday’s sold-out Aviva encounter.

The talismanic lock suffered a shoulder injury during the 54-16 romp against Wales last month and missed the weekend outing against Italy, during which the All Blacks surpassed the calendar year record for points and tries scored.

Retallick spent a lengthy stint on the sidelines in 2019 after dislocating his shoulder against the Springboks but as he landed in the Castleknock Hotel last night, assistant coach Scott McLeod allayed fears about the 30-year-old’s fitness.

“Brodie trained fully last Thursday, so he’s good to go,” said McLeod, with Retallick set to partner Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Sevu Reece suffered bone bruising during Saturday’s win against Italy but the issue is not deemed serious.

Scrum-half Brad Weber will need an independent specialist assessment after taking a whack to the nose against the Azzurri.

“He is a wait and see,” confirmed Ian Foster’s assistant.

Hooker Dan Coles scored two tries in the 47-9 win in Rome as he continues to ease back in to the end-of-season tour after missing the Rugby Championship and he can’t wait to be reunited with Retallick this week.

“He’s an absolute pest,” said Coles as the All Blacks were in bubbly mood after an effortless transfer from Rome to their West Dublin base.

“There’s nothing wrong with him, he was training all week! Nah, it’s awesome to have ‘Guzzler’ back.

“It’s just his presence, his leadership we probably missed last year. Obviously with Sammy Whitelock being away for the first part of this tour, he has taken this group with him and led really well.

“Guzz is awesome to have in our environment. He gets stuck in but he’s one guy you love to get to run out alongside.”

“He’s a good player and a good man.”