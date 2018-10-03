Brian O'Driscoll reveals moment he visited scene of IRA bomb attack that caused Ireland star to retire

When discussing the relationship between rugby in Ireland and the Troubles, there has often been a tendency to employ some gallows humour.

When discussing the relationship between rugby in Ireland and the Troubles, there has often been a tendency to employ some gallows humour.

Whether it be the idea that the most dangerous thing Willie John McBride ever did in rugby was score a try on his Lansdowne Road farewell, draped as he was in an Irish tricolour shortly after crossing, or Trevor Ringland uniting the Maze prison with his Five Nations score against England, deriving some sort of black comedy from grave situations is a well worn trope in this part of the world.

Brian O'Driscoll and Craig Doyle, the pair more frequently seen as part of BT Sport's broadcasts, have been delving deeper for an upcoming documentary entitled 'Shoulder to Shoulder' with the former Irish captain revealing that among the most impactful experiences of the filming was taking David Irwin back to the scene of the IRA bomb that sent his car careening from the road in 1987 and claimed the lives of Lord Justice Maurice Gibson and his wife.

Ulster players Irwin, Nigel Carr and Philip Rainey were on their way to train with Ireland ahead of the inaugural World Cup. Carr never played at the highest level again. The bodies of the intended targets had to be identified by their dental records.

"It's just the realisation that you're talking about another hundredth of a second, those fractions," O'Driscoll said.

"(Irwin) walked away but you see the pictures and you think that their car is Judge Gibson's until you see what was left of that."

O'Driscoll was born in 1979. He grew up knowing only Ireland in the midst of the Troubles. Having made his debut in 1999, he represented the all-island entity only after the Good Friday Agreement.

"After I asked my mum when Blackrock would have come up and played Campbell College amongst others whether she would have had any concerns. She said never and she thought that maybe retrospectively she should have been concerned.

"The Good Friday agreement is only 20 years ago, and it's a 30 year period before that of the Troubles. Ultimately the Troubles went on for a lot longer than we've had peace so far."

Making the documentary, hearing the experiences of Irwin and Willie John McBride - who tells of evacuating his bank during Bloody Friday - provided a sobering reminder of what times were like.

"It links us," said O'Driscoll. "From a southern perspective, you could almost think that the Troubles was happening in Belfast, that we were down there a couple of hundred kilometres away, but then something like that happened to your own or people that were headed for an Irish training session.

"That links you directly to it. We can all see ourselves in that situation. I've done journeys for training sessions to Belfast many times, if you just put that back 20 years, that could be you. I've only known playing international rugby in times of peace, a generation before me and that wasn't the case.

"They put up with it, got on with it and still had that passion to play for Ireland, that's what ties us all together."

O'Driscoll needs no reminder that the recent history of Ireland is a contentious one, a point driven home by some of the reaction to the filming.

Part of the documentary took him to Loughgall for the 12th, a video of him trying his hand at the lambeg quickly spread across social media. It was in reaction to the viral clip that he received an online message warning him there would be an attack if he ever considered visiting Portadown in an Ireland jersey.

"That's social media but it's water off a duck's back," he says, laughing at the notion that some four and a half years after retirement he'd still be walking the streets in his Irish Rugby regalia.

"Bizarrely that wasn't some Republican coming on and saying, 'How dare you? 800 years and you don't know what that lambeg represents. It was, if you like, the other side saying don't dream of coming near here with an Irish jersey on."

Despite such reactions, O'Driscoll says he is proud of his partaking in the Orange Order celebrations.

"Culturally we wanted to understand every side," he said.

"We've (he and Doyle) both come up through a Republican, Catholic upbringing. We understand and know that side very well but we got a better sense of what it means to be an Orangeman.

"You're properly out of your comfort zone. I know that it'll be polarize opinion but I had this thought that it would be hypocritical if I hadn't tried.

"If I had said 'No this part of the documentary isn't for me' it would have been an insult and would have created a furore too.

"We were being inclusive, being involved, and trying to get a sense of what the drum meant for the people that were to be beating it that day. I had a moment to think how it would impact but I went with my gut and I'm glad that I did it."

Shoulder to Shoulder premieres at 10pm on October 12, on BT Sport 2

Irish Independent