Brendan Fanning: 'Time for Ireland to jettison four-year cycles in bid for World Cup success'

It's a bit seedy now but back then it was one of the most impressive stadiums on the circuit, not an aesthetic beauty but a great, big towering thing with circa 70,000 capacity.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora, left, with Joe Schmidt, scrum coach Greg Feek and defence coach Andy Farrell during training in Japan earlier this month. Photo: Sportsfile

Everyone - players, staff and the small band of travelling hacks - were allowed to walk freely around the pitch, soak up the sunshine and do what you do in those situations: visualise. With a soundtrack coming from tour manager Noel Murphy that was easy enough.

"Well lads, ye'll be back here in a couple of years winning the World Cup!" he said.

Some of the developers were already far enough along life's path to know that this was just Noisy - as Noel Murphy was known - being Noisy. They had a better chance of getting invited around to Nelson Mandela's new gaff for a few Castles and a chat about life on Robben Island.

It was early in Ireland's history with the World Cup. By that stage they had only been stood up twice. What no one knew at that point was that it would turn into a recurring nightmare, a bunny boiler most acute when Ireland started taking itself seriously in the dating stakes, which was around the turn of the century.

Japan has its own special place now in the drama, but in picking up the pieces last weekend we were reminded of how fast time just ticks along. In 2016 we - Ireland Inc - officially put our best foot forward to host the next tournament. In the circumstances having that foot trodden on was perhaps a blessing. Can you imagine the next four years if the gig was here instead of France?

The upside would be that rugby would be treated like an ICU patient for fear there would be an untimely death, with awkward explanations to follow. Instead it's likely Andy Farrell, if he is still coach when that tournament rolls around in four years, will be able to bring his squad to France under the cover of darkness.

International Rugby Newsletter

There are a few things emerging about how Ireland should prepare for World Cups.

The first is hardly novel, and rarely transformative: review the one you've just parked.

Chatting with a colleague last week he reckoned the fall-out from Japan registered higher on the Richter scale than the previous biggest tremor: Eddie O'Sullivan's French campaign in 2007. You could argue the toss - 2007 was uniquely toxic and shone a light on the sizeable constituency in Irish sport who reckon the rugby lads are up themselves and deserve whatever grief they get; 2019 was plain embarrassing because Ireland couldn't fire a shot when it mattered most.

Either way, both had in common pre-tournament expectations that fell well short of delivery.

In 2007, the expedition was doomed when the extent of the damage done by the rejigged warm-up series became apparent. It was compounded by not having back-up players trusted by the coach, and a falling out between O'Sullivan and fitness director Liam Hennessy.

This time around we don't need consultants to come up with the answers. The team peaked in November 2018 and Joe Schmidt didn't do enough subsequently either to freshen up personnel or the way the team played when it was clear he needed to do both.

The second point to consider about Ireland and World Cups might be to stop thinking in four-year cycles, instead opting roughly for a model of two and two. So that's two years of preparing for and playing in Six Nations Championships, summer tours and November series - focused solely on them - followed by two seasons where those commitments are coloured in part by the next World Cup.

In the case of RWC 2023, when the Ireland management are pencilling in names for the tour to Australia next summer, and the spin to the Pacific Islands 12 months later, then the only criterion is to pick the best 30-something players fit and able to travel. A year later, June 2022, New Zealand beckons, with a three Test schedule. Yes!

That will be 15 months out from the World Cup. At that point it's reasonable to have the debate about the wisdom of bringing the 34-year-old who is still the best in his position but is already close to running on fumes. And even then it's only a debate.

In order to pursue such a policy you have to have your house in order. Improvements over the last World Cup cycle have been significant: the movement of players across the provinces, and the reluctance now of viable Test players to leave the jurisdiction. Time and effort well spent. Our understanding, however, is that IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora will be visiting the provincial academies on a regular basis this season with a cattle prod in one hand and a cattle prod recharger in the other. His targets? Lads who can't pass, and lads who can't tackle. Those who can do neither should ring in sick.

That sounds like an interesting debrief for the academy coaches around the country, and the schools and clubs whose output finds its way into the academies. If you are wedded to the way schools cups run in Ireland, and you hear that Nucifora reckons they could be remodelled to improve players' skill levels, then you should brace yourself. We don't know what he thinks about the grassroots or how strongly he feels it, but we do know that taking on bastions of tradition is not something that fazes him. Yes, in any code in the wake of a failed World Cup trip the review suggests looking at how the kids pass their time, but when you see how a Tier 2 nation like Japan can play the game you have to wonder.

Of course so much will depend on how the new man, Andy Farrell, wants them to play when they grow up. Will they be allowed to pass, even if they can?

You would understand if at this stage Farrell breaks out in a cold sweat at the mention of world cups. It's reasonable to infer for such an ambitious man that once he got stuck into coaching on the union side of the fence he wanted to go to the top. Equally we reckon he didn't want two crashes on his cv from two spins around the World Cup race track.

So what happens next will be fascinating. If Nucifora has come home from Japan determined to upskill this little rugby nation then Farrell also has quite a sales job to do. Initially most attention in the new coaching team will focus on himself and Mike Catt. If you went back through the schooling by New Zealand last week you could see Ireland came with lots of credible plans off their set-piece, and had they been executed more accurately Ireland wouldn't have looked so awful. But their inability to cope when stuff got loose or broke down was striking. Off you go lads: one man needs to convince he can be a head coach; the other has to prove he can shape an attack that scores.

We wait with interest to see what ideas these lads bring to the mix, what players will emerge over the next couple of seasons, and what interest the Irish sporting public has in the operation.

Some 26 years ago on a pristine field in Johannesburg mention of a World Cup drew a quizzical response from lads unsure about lots of things. You'd be slow to bring it up in public now.

Sunday Indo Sport