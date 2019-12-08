Brendan Fanning: 'Fault lies on both sides for how fading trust led to World Cup failure'

"Joe started to go away from his tried and trusted drills and introduced a bit of what we call unstructured play," Nacewa told Sky Sports. "That got them all the way to the top of the world and an unbeaten year with all the trophies. Post that I hear they actually went away from that and started to take it back to the conservative approach and that's just what shone through the whole World Cup and 2019. He went back to the tried and trusted of the last six years and I just don't think they were expressive enough."

There were two ways you could look at Nacewa's comments: a measured and interesting analysis of a machine that lost a few parts in the run-up to race-day; or a betrayal of the Ireland coach by a man who had enjoyed a close relationship with him in Leinster's drive to the top of Europe, and who indeed had been instrumental in Schmidt succeeding Michael Cheika in the first place.

We think most folks would have settled on the first option. However, one fairly sad presentation of the latter painted Nacewa in Judasesque mode, with Schmidt deeply wounded. In interviewing Schmidt last month for his book, which is top of the hit parade, we asked him about the suggested scar tissue. He dismissed it, and then reached for his phone to show us a text from Nacewa after the player's interview with Sky News. Then Schmidt decided that the text should remain private, but said the gist of it was that Nacewa's comments had been taken out of context. It was classic Joe.

We wondered last week if he would be getting a text from Rory Best along the lines that he too had been misrepresented in his on-the-record comments. Sure enough, in front of an audience in UL on Thursday night, Schmidt said Best had done just that.

Like his predecessor, Paul O'Connell, Best is a vastly experienced and highly effective top-table communicator. He makes bland sound ok. He can feed the same meal to a variety of hungry hacks and dish it up as palatable.

In the aftermath of Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Wales in Wellington in 2011, Best fronted up in the mixed zone with the media while a couple of his teammates sulked in the background with beers in their hands.

Having had O'Connell and Best back-to-back as Ireland captains was a diet on which the media have grazed contentedly for the last six years. Best is a consummate performer. So he knew exactly what he was saying last week; knew the scale of the stage on which it would be presented; knew its likely effect on the man whose controlling personality was being criticised. When Best gave his interview on Wednesday he was asked just four questions, yet spoke for 18 minutes. According to Schmidt, the hooker texted the next day claiming "that inadvertently he may have said things in the wrong manner." Right.

The picture presented by the outgoing captain was of mild panic in the Ireland camp. Complacency is the silent killer in sport, and we kid ourselves that by giving it some air it will float off to be replaced by the right attitude. It would have taken extraordinary control to keep some degree of complacency out of the equation regarding the Japan Test.

Ireland had beaten them back-to-back in the summer of 2017 with what was left after the Lions had cherry-picked their contingent for New Zealand. In their only two Tests against Tier 1 opposition in the 12-month run-up to the World Cup, Japan had been hammered by England and South Africa. Yet Ireland encountered a side whose sustained intensity for 80 minutes was savage.

The bit that's harder to understand, ironically, is the stuff that's easier to control. Player power is toxic when it involves a group taking cheap shots at management rather than making hard calls on themselves. It is magic when the group is driven by a core of selfless leaders who have the space to shape their working environment. Best is unequivocal about what unfolded in the Ireland camp.

"We started to just let Joe do everything. The great thing about '18 was we had our own voice, our own mind. And we had that freedom at the end of the week to step into the space, to lead, that allowed us to lead. You can't just turn up at the Aviva Stadium at five o'clock and say: 'Right, it's our turn to lead'. You can get a bit lost.

"In '19, that end of the week space was starting to be filled a bit much with coaches. If there's a space there for the players to fill, and you don't fill it, they're going to fill it. At the end of that (World Cup warm-up) England defeat, we sat down with Joe and said: 'We trust you implicitly; we know you'll get the tactics right; but you're going to have to trust us that from captain's run onwards, let us build in our own way'."

So having eked out the space from management to drive the bus themselves - on the last bit of the journey - according to Best suddenly the wheel was wrested back when the road got rough. He paints a painful picture of an extra add-on, a walk-through session, on the morning of the New Zealand game, where players in overload-mode were dropping passes.

Back in 2007, Eddie O'Sullivan had concluded that hard work was the only escape route for a side that had arrived underdone to the World Cup in France. The warm-up schedule had been light to begin with at three Tests, lighter still when the South Africans changed their mind and reversed from a fixture because the IRFU had not supported their World Cup bid for 2011. Tension followed the Ireland squad around like a hound dog, and playing catch up on the training field didn't help. It was zero craic. And this time around?

"Too much detail; too much tension," Best says. "If I'd known it was happening I'd have probably said: 'Look, I don't think we need this'. Joe just needed to trust . . . he's the best coach I've ever worked with bar nobody, but just trust that it's there."

If he'd known it was happening? If Rory Best had a sterling pound note for all the times he's told us that success at the highest level was all about small margins he'd have a retirement fund in that alone. He acknowledges that as captain he had a responsibility to fix what needed fixing, yet this was no loose fitting. It wasn't a small margin. It was a great big lump of concrete sitting in the middle of the motorway. And it had been placed there either by Joe Schmidt, or by Joe Schmidt and the rest of a management team who a) thought it was a good idea or b) thought it wasn't a good idea but went along with it anyway.

Whatever, imagine a scenario where in a rare moment of peace and quiet in his room at the team hotel Joe Schmidt gets a knock on the door. He opens it to find Best, Johnny Sexton and Peter O'Mahony there. Three Lions who between them have nine World Cup campaigns and almost 285 caps. They ask has he got a minute. In they go. They tell him what a great fella he is; that the once fanciful notion of topping the World Rugby rankings would never have happened without him; that they hang on his every word. But that there are now so many words they feel constricted and stressed and unable to get the best out of themselves. So he needs to back off a bit, and trust them.

That's hardly a unique scenario. It happens in some form at lots of levels across lots of codes, but the higher you go the more important it becomes for players - very well paid players - to have a say. It is deeply worrying for anyone about to fork out hard-earned cash on watching Ireland in the Six Nations that - as presented by Rory Best - there is such a leadership crisis in this Ireland side.

Of course it's possible that Best's recollection of events doesn't tally with everyone else in the small army that moves around this group at close quarters. One man we spoke to questioned why in Chicago three years ago there had been a team meeting on the morning of the captain's run - the session the previous day had been "absolutely shite" as he put it - followed by a walk-through on the morning of the game against New Zealand. So, a fair bit of coach traffic in the space boxed off for players. And they won.

The same man would concede, however, that on Schmidt's watch meetings were many and lengthy and draining. Part of their frequency was down to players not satisfying the coach they had done their homework; part of it was down to who he is and how he operates.

It will be interesting to see how Schmidt handles this blowback as he trundles around the country promoting his book. He could give, belatedly, some of the value missing in that publication. Would he admit, for example, that the only reason Rory Best survived as long as he did was because Ulster wouldn't consider starting Rob Herring, which would have bitten the bullet for the Ireland management?

Schmidt and Co considered that Sean Cronin was too small for scrummaging against the big boys, and didn't trust Niall Scannell's game once it moved away from the set-piece. If you take it that Leinster's Ronan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan are the ideal size, but are clearly a couple of seasons too late for Japan, then you see what's required nowadays. Unless the lawmakers depower the scrum it will stay that way.

What needs to change under Andy Farrell is either the players' willingness to demand responsibility for some of the navigation, or his willingness to be trustful. The way Rory Best tells it there was a great big hole where the link was supposed to be. Unless of course, like Isa Nacewa, he didn't really mean to say what he actually said.

