Brendan Fanning: 'Andy Farrell can't claim he picked this team on form - otherwise two men would have bigger roles'

Eddie Jones dragged it back out and popped it on the table with his opening salvo at Fabien Galthié over the boys he’ll be sending over the top in Paris on Saturday. The inference is that the new France coach is selecting with a mind to 2023, when France host the next World Cup, rather than what’s directly in front of him: England. And that would be an England bringing, as Jones put it, "brutal physicality and intensity".



When Andy Farrell was showing us around the new IRFU facility in Abbotstown over Christmas, he volunteered that Jones would be one of the sounding boards he’d have on speed dial. We don’t know if they’ve spoken since then, but if they have you could imagine the older man doing his Alan Hansen impression, that you can’t win anything with kids.



Farrell has been around the top end of professional rugby in both codes long enough to have, perhaps, a unique understanding of how unforgiving it can be. So he was never going to put a pin in the calendar year 2023 and declare that to be his target. The goal is Scotland on Saturday. The bigger picture can be enlarged no further than the break in a fortnight when he will be drawing breath with two games played.



So if he was going to throw a novice into the mix for this week, then the starting point was to pad him out with experienced players. Thus Caelan Doris has CJ Stander, back in his best position at six, and Josh van der Flier either side of him, with Iain Henderson and James Ryan immediately in front. When Ronan Kelleher comes off the bench to win his first cap you’d imagine Devin Toner will either be on the field already, or coming on at the same time, with Peter O’Mahony also in the mix.



All of which makes sense. But Farrell can’t claim that form has been his North Star in plotting this journey. You wouldn’t say try-scoring is the sole criterion in selecting your scrumhalf, but if those stats are good then it’s a handy guide to where he’s at in his head.

