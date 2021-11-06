Braves continue to blossom while cowards of global rugby smugly look in the opposite direction

“Not seeing is a flower.”

The Japanese saying perhaps best sums up the revelatory approach of their visiting rugby team who, even in the wind and rain of a dank Dublin November, strive to seek colour and expression.

The idiom holds that reality cannot compete with imagination; in a sport so often stubbornly blind to wonder, too many think exactly the opposite.

And not just those who play the game. Japan remain unloved by all.

This week, the airwaves and media have been bombarded by competitions to off-load unwanted tickets for today’s contest; schools have been wheelbarrowed reams of them; it is only a few months ago when a nation envied the privileged 3,000 Covid-compliant attendance when these sides last met.

The All Blacks are, naturally, a bigger draw and there have been familiar grumbles about ticket prices but, given Japan’s role in utterly undermining the status of the Irish international rugby team, one might suspect that Paddy and Patricia would be a tad more interested.

Then again, perhaps the punters’ complacency echoes that of the wider constituency.

Andy Farrell and his squad might like to think that the All Blacks remain their benchmark; except recent history has taught us that it would prove much more beneficial were Ireland to absorb some lessons from today’s visitors.

Japan’s approach to what remains, in reality, a minority sport, should be something that is embraced by their rivals; instead, it has predominantly been shunned by a majority of nations, aside from gleeful, if rare, exceptions.

Despite being utterly undone by Japanese panache when it mattered at the World Cup, Ireland retreated last summer to the power game which unearthed the hardly revealing evidence that Irish players are a mite stronger than the Japanese.

Japan’s artists sought space upon their green canvas, and then created wonderful images within them; Ireland remained trapped within a structure of the grimmest grey, pre-authorised plans steering them to victory, a short distance drive always available to supplant any semblance of long-term vision.

Brief attempts to mimic their exuberant hosts with an attempted offloading game were accompanied by pathetic pratfalls and so they resorted to type.

As they will probably do again today, the presumption always being that when a side engages its brain and bashes through the middle against Japan, it will be sufficient unto the day. No need to fret about the future, then.

Japan’s commitment to their game is total; Ireland’s fitful. That is why Japan prospered against Ireland in 2019, and would do so again when the stakes really mattered. Little wonder the Kiwis so coveted Japan’s coaching group.

Which renders it even more risible that Farrell’s men have not yet deigned to discover that there can be a different way to play the game; and a way that can complement, rather than negate, their existing physical strengths.

“They have this attitude to go and play, chase the unpredictable, chase the offloads,” says Paul O’Connell, whose role today will be to counter that game by investing in the predictable power game.

It could be argued that Japan’s approach is almost as slavish; at times, they seem content to paint pictures but sometimes they forget to join the dots.

But unlike Ireland, who have no excuse not to find another way to play, for Japan there is simply no alternative.

“The power game for us is simply not in our DNA and I don’t think it ever will be, to be perfectly honest,” chuckles Jamie Joseph, conspiring with his wondrous attack coach Tony Brown to unfurl yet more pretty patterns to captivate us all.

“But it does have a part to play for other teams. The majority of the Tier One nations possess a prowess in terms of their experience, power and skill, particularly in the forwards, and that creates a lot of pressure on teams like us who don’t have that experience.

“So we have to play a different way. We have a way of playing which is different to the majority of other teams because we have different athletes.

“We have to deal with stuff when we don’t have the ball. We expect the bigger teams are going to target our pack, so that is always our challenge.

“For us, when we get those things right up front, what we have shown in the past, at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, is that we can win Test matches.”

Today, they unfurl an exciting talent, Dylan Riley, who has featured for the Panasonic side under former Wallaby coach Robbie Deans, on the wing, where he has never played in his three-year league stint.

Honed by Australia, he has had an intensive integration into how the braves blossom; today he faces James Lowe, honed by New Zealand, but already distrusted in green because of what he does without the ball, rather than what he does with it.

Of all the myriad voices this week, his alone has declared how much he is looking forward to playing Japan; most of his colleagues approach the task as if facing a dentist’s chair.

Riley may be daunted by the prospect of winning just his second cap but his calm exterior belies any worry; if anything, the freedom of it all thrills him.

“It’s tough on the training field, consistently doing the reps, and I look forward to seeing what it’s like out there for real,” says Riley, one of three players to switch allegiance, to his homeland’s growing dismay.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience, getting into any international system with new coaches is like that. I did a camp earlier in the year and they have been really helpful throughout the whole process.

“They try to get as much out of you as possible, trying to back your skills. We have a skilful game-plan and to prosper you need to show those abilities.”

All of which makes you wonder what Japan could achieve had they the time and the space afforded the old order of international rugby.

Covid aside, Japan have not been afforded the chance to build upon the wondrous 2019 experience; last weekend, more than two years on, represented their first chance to play at home and they have been removed from Super Rugby.

Australia, who had played more games this summer than Japan had since the World Cup, claimed rustiness, as they almost lost.

Farrell, as he did during the summer, has sought to almost apologise in advance for his own side’s ascetic nature by claiming that Japan have had more time together than his side.

“The disappointing thing is for us as coaches is that we just haven’t had enough time and most of that has been out of our control with the pandemic,” bemoans Joseph. “And that was evident in our performance against Australia.

“In terms of opportunities compared to our success in the World Cup, it has created different expectations. Back home, we are expected to win all the time. And that belief is shared by other countries.

“I know we have a brand of rugby that people enjoy watching and supporting and at this stage of the World Cup build-up, that remains our focus.”

But they will do so in increasing isolation, when so much of what they try to do demands their greater integration.

Until that happens, there is always time to smell the roses.