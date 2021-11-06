| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Braves continue to blossom while cowards of global rugby smugly look in the opposite direction

Japan's Ben Gunter. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand
Japan&rsquo;s attack coach Tony Brown has unfurled yet more pretty patterns to captivate us all Expand

Close

Japan's Ben Gunter. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Japan's Ben Gunter. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Japan&rsquo;s attack coach Tony Brown has unfurled yet more pretty patterns to captivate us all

Japan’s attack coach Tony Brown has unfurled yet more pretty patterns to captivate us all

/

Japan's Ben Gunter. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

David Kelly Twitter Email

“Not seeing is a flower.”

The Japanese saying perhaps best sums up the revelatory approach of their visiting rugby team who, even in the wind and rain of a dank Dublin November, strive to seek colour and expression.

The idiom holds that reality cannot compete with imagination; in a sport so often stubbornly blind to wonder, too many think exactly the opposite.

Most Watched

Privacy