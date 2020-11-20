Close

Born to lead – the making of James Ryan as Ireland captain

James Ryan will captain Ireland against England after the injury to Johnny Sexton. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Four years ago, on a cold, crisp Spring morning, James Ryan settled his towering frame into the comfort of a couch in a south Dublin hotel, as the glow of the Aviva Stadium loomed large in the background.

Ryan had just been named Ireland U-20s captain, and one of his first duties was to meet a small group of assembled media.

A daunting task for any 19-year old, yet as Ryan sat there and answered the barrage of questions that came his way, he exuded a remarkable sense of calm that went far beyond his years.

