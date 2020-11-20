Born to lead – the making of James Ryan as Ireland captain

Four years ago, on a cold, crisp Spring morning, James Ryan settled his towering frame into the comfort of a couch in a south Dublin hotel, as the glow of the Aviva Stadium loomed large in the background.

Ryan had just been named Ireland U-20s captain, and one of his first duties was to meet a small group of assembled media.

A daunting task for any 19-year old, yet as Ryan sat there and answered the barrage of questions that came his way, he exuded a remarkable sense of calm that went far beyond his years.

At that stage, he had captained St Michael's throughout his time in school, before earning the same prestigious honour with the Ireland U-18s, as well as with the Leinster U-18s, U-19s and U-20s.

Having led Michael's to the Junior Cup in 2012, the final of which he played with a torn medial ligament, Ryan's reputation was rapidly growing, even from such a young age.

So, by the time the 2016 U-20s Six Nations rolled around, there was one standout candidate to lead the team.

“It's a massive honour. I'm really proud to captain my country of course, and there are lots of leaders around me,” Ryan said that day, echoing almost the exact same words he used earlier this week, when the eyes of the entire nation were on him, during his first press conference as Ireland captain.

“I was smiling to myself because it was exactly the same reaction that I got when I made the phone call to him,” former Ireland U-20s head coach Nigel Carolan laughs.

“We had a good chat and I just said 'Look, you're the obvious choice to be the captain of the U-20s.' Stone cold and calmly, he responded: 'I would be extremely honoured.'

“He was lacking in over-the-top emotion, but I am sure inside he was bursting, but that's James. He doesn't convey that excitement.”

Ryan went on to become the first captain to guide a male Irish team to victory over New Zealand at the 2016 Junior World Cup, and the important thing for him was that he did it his own way.

People lead in different manners, and anyone expecting Ryan to be delivering rip-roaring speeches will be disappointed, because he is very much cut from a different cloth.

Leadership is ingrained in his make-up, however, as he was named after his great-grandfather, a founding member of the Irish Volunteers, who occupied the GPO in 1916.

A picture of the first Dáil, which James Snr was also a member, takes pride of place in the Ryan household. The sense of identity runs deep.

For a family so steeped in Irish history, seeing one of their own lead Ireland out at Twickenham is a huge source of pride.

Ryan knows who he is and what he stands for, but ahead of taking on England, we doubt he took a leaf out of the Irish football team's book by showing a rabble rousing video leaning on the history of past events.

“He is very contained, he is very calm, very logical, he is very present, so he doesn't let himself run away with any moment,” Carolan maintains.

“He doesn't have to say a lot. I think when people look at all of the different styles of the Irish captains over the last few years, James is certainly of a quieter mould.

“It's not that he is afraid to talk, he doesn't feel that he needs to talk. He develops leadership in others, he's always in control.

“He knows that he has various leaders in the team and he will tap into them.”

It shouldn't be glossed over that despite Johnny Sexton's absence, Andy Farrell turned to Ryan to captain Ireland, rather than the Munster (Peter O'Mahony) or Ulster (Iain Henderson) skippers, both of whom are in today's match day squad.

This is a pointed decision that very much has the future in mind, as much as the present.

"I can't remember a moment when someone said he should be captain, but I guess the way he applied himself both in training and in games, and how he took a step forward all the time, he became a person people began to look up to,” Ryan's dad Mark, who played for Leinster, told us last year.

"And therefore he started getting selected as the captain. Once he was captain the first time on that U-13s (Michael's) team, he seemed to be captain on nearly all the teams he played."

Anyone who has watched Ryan coming up through the ranks isn't at all surprised that at 24, he has been handed what is a huge responsibility.

Those who played with him during his younger years, certainly knew it was only a matter of time before he captained Ireland, even if he hasn't done so for Leinster just yet.

“James was my Senior Cup captain and my Junior Cup captain when I was in second year,” Rónan Kelleher, who starts at hooker for Ireland today, recalls.

“To me, he’s never really changed. He’s always been a leader within the group and this week his demeanour hasn’t really changed much. He always leads from the front anyway.”

Ryan is very mindful of not being overburdened by the role, yet all the evidence of his career to date would suggest that he won't be.

He will, however, have to quickly get to grips with many of the extra tasks involved, most notably in his dealings with referees.

Pascal Gauzere is the man in the middle today, and as first tests as captain go, they don't come much more difficult than the notoriously fussy French man taking charge of an Ireland game in Twickenham.

It will be a major step up, and for all that underage rugby is a very different kettle of fish, Carolan believes the experience that Ryan has garnered throughout his fledgling career will definitely stand to him.

“He has got an excellent disciplinary record, I don't think he has ever been yellow carded. So, he has got a really good rapport with referees.

“Referees see him as the shining light, so he has that good rapport as he looks to get them on his side. He is so respectful of them and they are going to have respect for him. It's very natural from that point of view.

“The fact that he's done it before, it's not going to be alien to him. It's not something that he is going to wear like a backpack when he plays.

“I don't think he is going to let it be a burden on him. He has never done that and it has worked for him.

“James knows that he doesn't need to pretend to be somebody he's not. He can just be himself and that will work for him and everyone else around him.”

And therein lies the key. Ryan must be his own man, rather than trying to replicate anyone who has gone before him.

Earlier this week, Keith Earls compared his new captain to Paul O'Connell, which on the one hand, from Ryan's point of view, was nice to hear, but on the other, it creates even more pressure on his young shoulders.

“His mannerisms, the way he comes across, the way he speaks, everyone just listens straight away. He's got that presence and that's even off the field,” Earls said of the similarities between Ryan and O'Connell.

There are far more experienced players than Ryan in the Ireland team, some of whom have also spent much more time as captain at senior level, but there is a strong sense that he already commands the respect of everyone.

“I see it here in our own environment, the older guys admire the young guys who invest time into the team,” says Carolan, who is currently working as Connacht's backs and attack coach.

“James has always had an old head on young shoulders. People naturally respect and listen to him.

“When the older guys, who are seasoned pros, see how James conducts himself on and off the field, they see him as a role model.

“They see James doing that and realise that he is a beacon to everyone else. They will admire that he is such an old head on young shoulders.”

Current Irish players don't come much experienced than the veteran Cian Healy, who has played under some of the country's strongest leaders, such as O'Connell, Sexton, Brian O'Driscoll and Rory Best.

Back in Leinster, Ryan also has an ideal role model in Leo Cullen, who has been hugely influential in the lock's development.

Healy has had a front row seat for his team-mate's impressive rise, and he reckons this is only just the beginning.

“I think it’s super, he’s put in a lot of work,” Ireland's latest centurion insists.

“I’ve roomed with him a couple of times in the past and as a young lad you see him in his diary and night time, taking a lot of notes and planning his day and everything.

“He definitely has the head on him for that sort of control and that sort of organisation.

“He’s really clued into those shoes for the last couple of years really. Everyone has touted him for it, haven’t they and I think it’s a great opportunity for him.

“It’s bad for us that Johnny can’t be involved and he’s a great leader as well, but to have someone like Cheese step in and get his first shot at it, I think it’s brilliant and there’s no shortage of lads around him to help him out as well.”

That kind of respect from the elder statesmen within the squad will help make the step up easier for Ryan, even if there are bound to be some hiccups along the way.

It may not quite be on a par with his great-grandfather's heroics in the Easter Rising, but we will leave the final word to Healy on Ryan's captaincy credentials:

“Every leader needs a follower and I'm that guy. I'll follow him into any war."