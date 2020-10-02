Blow for Andy Farrell and Ireland's World Cup prospects after Covid delay to season means second seeding in 2023

The Rugby World Cup 2023 pool draw will take place on December 14 in Paris and Ireland face an uphill battle after World Rugby opted to base their seedings on the rankings from January this year.

That means Andy Farrell's men will be second seeds for the tournament and will be in a pool with Band One sides England, New Zealand, South Africa or Wales while avoiding fellow Band Two teams Australia, France and Japan. They will face either Scotland, Argentina, Fiji or Italy from Band Three.

The news will be frustrating for Farrell whose side currently sit fourth in the World Rankings.

Originally, the seeding was supposed to be based on this year's performance and the rankings at the end of November.

However, due to the pandemic and the rejig of this year's global schedule, organisers have opted to base the draw on results before the campaign began.

Ireland are effectively paying the price of their poor World Cup performance in Japan.

They went into that tournament as the world's top team, but a defeat to the hosts and their quarter-final exit against New Zealand saw them slip to fifth and that could cost them in France.

“The Draw is a key milestone on the journey to Rugby World Cup France 2023 and the time when the tournament truly comes to life for teams and players alike, enabling key operational elements to be undertaken such as venue allocation, optimal match schedule development and, of course, the ticketing programme," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

“While COVID-19 means that, in the interests of fairness for all qualified teams, we have needed to draw a line under the rankings at the beginning of the year, everyone should appreciate that this is a unique time, we can’t delay, and we must continue to accelerate planning for what is going to be a truly spectacular and special Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

“The RWC 2023 Draw will be a greatly anticipated beacon of hope and excitement as we look towards France 2023 and beyond the global pandemic.”

Seedings for the World Cup 2023 pool draw

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales

Band 2: Ireland, Australia, France, Japan

Band 3: Scotland, Argentina, Fiji, Italy

Band 4: Oceania 1, Europe 1, Americas 1, Asia / Pacific 1

Band 5: Africa 1, Europe 2, Americas 2, Final Qualifier Winner

