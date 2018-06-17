Sport International Rugby

Sunday 17 June 2018

Billy Vunipola re-fractures his arm in major blow to England

South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira, left, and Handre Pollard tackle England's Billy Vunipola during the second rugby test match between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein
South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira, left, and Handre Pollard tackle England's Billy Vunipola during the second rugby test match between South Africa and England in Bloemfontein
Independent.ie Newsdesk

England number eight Billy Vunipola will miss the third Test in South Africa after re-fracturing his arm, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The Saracens forward suffered a recurrence of the injury that forced him out for a long spell last season during Saturday's second Test loss in Bloemfontein.

Vunipola is to return to London on Sunday and will be further assessed next week.

Vunipola was replaced towards the end of the first half of the 23-12 loss, which condemned Eddie Jones' side to a series defeat.

News of his departure comes after it was also confirmed Leicester prop Ellis Genge would return home with a knee injury. Mako Vunipola, Billy's brother, was also due to return home - as had been agreed beforehand - for family reasons.

The RFU announced on Saturday that Exeter's Alec Hepburn had been called up and will join the squad ahead of next weekend's third Test in Cape Town.

