Big steps made but we must find a ruthless streak - Sexton

Tuning up: Ireland captain Johnny Sexton gets his eye in during training at the IRFU high performance centre in Abbotstown. BILLY STICKLAND/INPHO

Some of the changes Andy Farrell has made as Ireland head coach have been more obvious than others and for all that what goes on behind the scenes remains largely a closed book, one particular adjustment appears to have created a more inclusive atmosphere within the squad.

Under Joe Schmidt, the Ireland team would generally have been named early in the week, so as to give the starting players enough time to nail down every little detail.

Some found that approach rather suffocating, but no one can argue with much of the success it led to.

Farrell has gone about things differently in that he is naming his team later in the week, which has two major implications.

Most importantly, it keeps players on their toes and makes everyone feel like they are in with a genuine chance of starting come the weekend. Secondly, it stops the team being leaked in the media, which was a major bugbear for Schmidt.

In Farrell's eyes, there is still plenty of time for players to focus on the detail, but, ultimately, results will speak for themselves.

Ireland will turn the page this week, as they host Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night in the Autumn Nations Cup opener.

Culture

One of the biggest challenges facing Farrell over the coming weeks is to ensure he breeds a winning culture while also building his squad's depth. That's where he will hope his changes in the make-up of the week pay off.

"The competition in training is big," captain Johnny Sexton insisted. "We are going at it, team-against-team, and guys are fighting for places.

"That is going to spur us on, that is going to make us better. It is probably a little bit different to how it used to be, in terms of, at the start of the week the team is picked and it was very much the 'bibs', we used to call them, would prep the starting team.

"But at the moment, the start of the week is competition-based. It's Monday and Tuesday of going at each other and trying to get that jersey.

"It's good because it brings the standard of training up and guys are ready come Friday. No matter who gets picked, if it's a late change or anything, guys are ready."

It's difficult to get a true gauge of where Ireland stand after Farrell's first campaign in charge, as the next month promises to tell a lot.

It was, however, put to Sexton that England, who won the Six Nations, scored fewer points and tries than Ireland, who ended up in third place, while France, who finished second, conceded more points and tries than Farrell's side.

"I think it's that ruthless streak in us, making sure we capitalise on chances," Sexton maintained.

"Those stats should point towards us being up towards the top of the Six Nations table. If we had taken a few of the chances against France maybe we could have won it.

"It's really just capitalising on the chances we create and trying to continue creating them.

"I think we've made some big steps forward in some parts of our game and we haven't capitalised on the opportunities. Hopefully, we can take a step forward in that area."

If Ireland were wounded by the recent defeat to France, then Wales have been properly rocked by their progress, or lack thereof, under their new head coach.

Wayne Pivac is really feeling the heat, as one win in his first Six Nations campaign has seen the Kiwi already wield the axe and dump defence coach Byron Hayward.

As Sexton alluded to, Ireland must rediscover their ruthless streak, starting with heaping more pressure on Wales this Friday.

"Wales will know that they're not too far away," Sexton added. "They could've easily won a couple of games that they lost in the Six Nations. They'll have that siege mentality this week and we know they'll come together stronger than ever.

"When they come together for Wales they're a different kettle of fish. We know that. It's never the same when you play against a Welsh province as it is when you play the national team.

"So, (it's) two teams that will be hurting a little bit, or hurting a lot probably. It will be a really tough game come Friday."

Irish Independent