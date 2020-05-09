| 11°C Dublin

Big boys look even less likely to share the cake

Brendan Fanning

The Tier 2 nations will be the big losers in the rush to regain revenue

'For the foreseeable future, self-interest will be the only game in town'. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Very early on in Ireland's tour of New Zealand in 1992, it felt like there had been a mix up. Like the tourists had taken a wrong turn in departures in Heathrow and ended up flying to Auckland instead of anywhere else. It became a refrain on that trip as the massive disparity in standards would be driven home at every turn: why are we down here?

It was a reasonable question to ask. Hopelessly depleted from the off - lots of lads really didn't like the look of this trip - we argued that Ireland would have been better served devoting the summer to acquainting themselves with the basics of strength and conditioning.

The argument put forward by the Ireland team management was that you had to see the All Blacks, and their provinces, up close to appreciate the scale of the climb. You didn't. You could get a handle on that simply by opening your eyes. But yes, there was a value in playing a succession of teams who were all better than you. To get value from that, however, it has to be regular exposure, and you have to be prepared to make changes to implement what you learn. Those criteria are at the very heart of creating a competitive environment.