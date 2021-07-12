Best is yet to come from dizzying and dazzling Irish speed merchant Baloucoune

Robert Baloucoune of Ireland on the way to scoring his side's first try during the International Rugby Friendly match between Ireland and USA at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It took Usain Bolt just 9.58 seconds to become the fastest man in the world. But it took Robert Baloucoune only 8.42 seconds to become the fastest man in Irish rugby.

Hitchcock’s 39 Steps may be one of the most thrilling tales ever committed to the big screen. But Robert Baloucoune’s dizzying and dazzling 39 speedy steps to the try-line provided a glorious splash of colour by the Dodder as 6,000 fans roared as if they were 60,000 in number.

We were in the business of jotting down his maiden try in international green when the words of a wizened sage of our profession broadened an already curling smile.

“Never mind the time, lad,” he had said when a young hack was scrambling for the pedantic details required by his editor. “Remember the date.”

Baloucoune once also fancied himself as a wing wizard until becoming a late convert to the oval ball game; at quite a late age too; he had turned 15.

And, while it would be preposterous to assume he will follow in the slaloming steps of that other famous son of Ulster, it will be fun to watch him in action.

One Direction were once the nation’s heartthrobs; this guy sends pulses racing as he races in all directions. Thrills – and spills – are guaranteed. One hopes his spirits remain unburdened.

And yet, having been in Ulster to witness his first European try more than two-and-a-half years ago, it is tempting to ask, even of one so swift, what precisely took him so long to get here?

His late conversion to the sport is an obvious explanation; fair to say he has been in a hurry to catch up.

Irish rugby, of course, has historically been suspicious of outrageous individual talents even amidst collective success but, with his erstwhile Olympian friends bringing new life to the sport in this country, perhaps there is change afoot.

And his dancing feet may lead the charge.

Even the deadening dullness of post-match Zoom press conferences couldn’t dampen the thrill, as Andy Farrell reflected on a spectacular debut for a 23-year-old who only those who haven’t been paying attention might class an overnight sensation.

“He’s going to be great for us going forward.”

Read More

The dreaded jargon of the boardroom sounded almost celebratory.

Perhaps the coach is understandably trying to play down any hype but those who are close to the player appreciate that his laid-back nature disallows any sense of hubris.

It is not his mind but his body which has threatened to foil him far too often.

“That’s why I was so delighted with the fixture to give Rob the exposure,” added Farrell. “He’s been in with us, as you know, a few times, as a sort of apprentice.

“But the season has been stop-start for him with injuries. We have seen glimpses of what he can do in the season, but him coming in here and fitting in, and backing that up with a performance like that is only going to make him grow even more so.”

For every touch of the ball on Saturday, he either made a clean break or beat a defender and, on average, he ran 16 yards with every carry.

But more than mere numbers, it was the sensations he evoked in the lucky witnesses; audible gasps greeted his 12 touches, and every elusive step.

The Irish international team, one so often mired in mauling, set-piece structure where expression is so often suppressed, does not usually prompt such visceral emotions in its audience.

Baloucoune was whisked away from public view in the game’s aftermath after taking his lap of honour, ending in front of what seemed like the entire population of his Enniskillen hometown.

Heaven forefend he might deign to proffer more sunshine speckles of joyful verve upon a nation still stumbling from beneath the dark shadows of pandemic gloom.

Instead, it was left to others to reflect the sunny rays of hope.

There were so many debutants on Saturday night – eight in all – that the players formed musical duets in order to fulfil the storied ritual of proving a song to complete their initiation.

O’Toole, pairing up with Nick Timoney, chose a suitably impressive classic, hinting at the vaulting ambition that summed up the whole evening.

“Ain’t no mountain high enough.”

Byrne revealed he and the man of the moment, Baloucoune, would be pairing up although they hadn’t quite decided on their ditty.

One suggestion seemed suitably apt.

“The best is yet to come.”