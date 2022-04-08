Beibhinn Parsons will return to the Ireland starting team for the Six Nations clash with Italy

Beibhinn Parsons has been recalled to the Ireland team for Sunday's crunch Six Nations clash against Italy at Musgrave Park.

The star winger has had to make do with a place on the bench for opening two round defeats, but Parsons comes in for her first start of this year's tournament, in one of six changes in personnel made by head coach Greg McWilliams.

Parsons' recall comes at the expense of Eimear Considine who drops out of the match-day 23, meaning Lucy Mulhall switches to full-back in a back-three consisting of Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

As well as Parsons, Kathryn Dane, Christy Haney and Hannah O’Connor have been promoted to the starting XV.

Dane takes the place of Aoibheann Reilly who drops to the bench, with the Ulster scrum-half partnering Nicole Cronin at half-back. Stacey Flood and Eve Higgins start in midfield for the third consecutive Six Nations game.

McWilliams has also freshened up his pack, with Haney coming in at tighthead at the expense of Katie O'Dwyer.

Haney is part of a front-row that includes Linda Djougang and hooker Neve Jones. Captain Nichola Fryday continues in the engine room alongside Sam Monaghan.

Dorothy Wall and Edel McMahon are again named on the flanks, with O'Connor coming in at No 8, as Britany Hogan is among the replacements.

19-year-old Leinster back row Aoife Wafer is in line for her Ireland debut off the bench, as she joins Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, O’Dwyer and Hogan as the forward reinforcements for Sunday, with Reilly, Enya Breen and Aoife Doyle the replacement backs.

Commenting ahead of the game, McWilliams said: “We have challenged the players to take their opportunities and we’re trying to increase competition across the board, which is a really healthy thing to have within your squad.

"The players coming into the team this week have worked hard and earned their chance, so we’re looking forward to seeing how they react and perform.”

On a potential debut for Wafer, the Head Coach added:

“We’re really excited about Aoife’s potential. She has just come through an injury so we’ve had to manage her but we feel now is the right opportunity for her to hopefully come off the bench and show people what she can do.

"She’s definitely a star of the future, and her younger sister Orla is in Edinburgh with the Ireland U18s so it promises to be a special weekend for the Wafer family.”

Ireland team to play Italy at Musgrave Park on Sunday

15. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster) 3

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 8

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 8

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 9

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 17

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 18

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 20

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster) 19

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster) 8

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 1

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) (capt) 24

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 7

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 12

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby) 16

8. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 9

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 10

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 3

18. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster) 7

19. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 9

20. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 2

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) 11

23. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster) 7

* Denotes uncapped player