We came across a new string to the bow of rugby marketeers over the weekend.

It was during the US Eagles versus New Zealand game at FedEx Field in Washington DC. It wasn’t that local tourism wanted to tie in with a big local event and plug what the region had to offer, rather the match commentator was reading out the spiel during breaks in play.

The speed of his delivery was determined by the length of the break. You could sense him relaxing if he knew he would get to the end of the promotion before the game restarted. Given the scale of the hammering though, it wasn’t that stressful for him.

With the tourists running amok, it was unlikely Eagles out-half Luke Carty was going to squeeze the marketing delivery window by sprinting back to halfway to restart the game.

From virtually every angle, it was hard to watch. Well, in a TV production that was more famine than feast, there weren’t too many angles at all. Transplanting rugby into an American football stadium isn’t a straightforward copy and paste job. Different pitches for different sports, if you’re shoe-horning one into the other, you’re off to a bad start.

If you’re adding your pitch markings to the clearly visible ones already there, you’re into sensory overload before a ball is kicked. And if you’re compounding it all with a match-day production that feels like it’s short a few cameras, then it’s a car crash, not a sales platform.

The tin hat came with the game itself. Playing outside the international window robbed the Eagles of their overseas contingent. Pitting the best of what’s left against, give or take, the best in the world, was cruel. The Eagles barely got out of the nest under a hail of points that ran to 104. When that kind of thing happens at schools' level nowadays, it prompts a hastily-convened meeting to re-examine the competition structure.

At some point afterwards George Killebrew, the commissioner of America’s MLR (Major League Rugby), posted on social media: “The Rugby movement is gaining momentum.”

Given that all the Eagles on duty came from the same MLR, he’s hardly going to add insult to injury, but the idea that from such a shellacking you can infer momentum is like saying a slug in the head from a baseball bat is great for focusing the mind.

The irony is that the MLR is the best news story to come out of US rugby in living memory. It has just completed its fourth season, now with 13 clubs, having started out with seven, with 12 of them based in the US (Toronto being the exception). You can follow its progress on therugbynetwork.com. As a preparation stage for international rugby, it’s a long way from the finished article. Rather, it’s a base for the club game.

Nevertheless, the US have thrown their hat in the ring for the World Cups of 2027 and 2031, making it clear it’s the second of those gigs they have their eye on. You don’t have to be a big rugby nation to have a successful World Cup, as illustrated by Japan, but you can’t be a basket case on the field either. The most recent tournament was undone by the weather, but rescued by the on-field brilliance of the hosts. You could do a lot in 10 years.

Did we not feel that way though when the Eagles were lining up against Ireland in the 2011 World Cup, on a horribly wet night in Taranaki? It was the 10th anniversary of 9/11. Ireland won 22-10. Given the institutional bias of the competition back then, the US had to field again just four days later against Russia, whom they beat. They got tonked by the Wallabies but only conceded 27 points to Italy, who had 12 Six Nations tournaments behind them by then.

Did you not reckon at the end of that tournament the Eagles could do damage on a regular basis if they ever sorted themselves out at home? They were initially competitive in 2015 as well before falling off the edge of the earth four years later in Japan. Recent signs are not encouraging. They were blitzed by a virtual Ireland Development side in the Aviva in the summer, and the next time they came up against Tier 1 opposition was Saturday’s shellacking.

Over the years, USA Rugby has looked at the staging of Test matches against Tier 1 opposition as a handy earner. To this end, they set up a for-profit outfit called Rugby International Marketing, which ended up losing its shirt. World Rugby ended up taking the shirt of its own back to bail them out after a Test between Wales and South Africa bombed in 2018.

You wondered why America was presenting itself as a commercial honey-pot for big-hitting rugby nations instead of developing something of their own. So it’s no surprise the MLR was set up independently of USA Rugby. There is nothing to stop any other group setting up their own tournament, their own academy, their own whatever, with no checks or balances on who is qualified and who isn’t.

The MLR commissioner says the athletes in the competition appreciate they are pioneers, breaking new ground to develop something new and positive. That's nice to hear. Yet there is still more than a touch of the Wild West about rugby in that part of the world.

It will be interesting to see what level of law and order they can bring and what alignment they can create, in their bid to host a World Cup. They should start by air-brushing Saturday’s shambles from their history.