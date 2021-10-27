| 16.8°C Dublin

Behind the marketing, there is more than a touch of the Wild West about American rugby

Brendan Fanning

The USA team sing their national anthem ahead of the clash against Ireland in 2018.

The USA team sing their national anthem ahead of the clash against Ireland in 2018.

We came across a new string to the bow of rugby marketeers over the weekend.

It was during the US Eagles versus New Zealand game at FedEx Field in Washington DC. It wasn’t that local tourism wanted to tie in with a big local event and plug what the region had to offer, rather the match commentator was reading out the spiel during breaks in play.

The speed of his delivery was determined by the length of the break. You could sense him relaxing if he knew he would get to the end of the promotion before the game restarted. Given the scale of the hammering though, it wasn’t that stressful for him.

