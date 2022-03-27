Balance in selection can make difference

There was a lot of talk during the Six Nations about the importance of team cohesion. Eddie Jones put England’s under performance down in a large way to a lack of cohesion. I saw it first hand at Leinster, so I believe he has a point.

Look at the Leinster set-up, and how cohesive it is, where the influence of having two or three main feeder schools, the strong connection with the academy and the low turnover of staff and players creates certainty and brings clarity.

But there are so many factors that determine success on the sporting field that it’s important not to get obsessed with just one or two. The successful teams generally score highly across a wide range of criteria.

Having a good team culture, or a lack of culture, is a massive influencer. Take Scotland, whose group on paper is the most talented they have had for years, yet they went backwards on the pitch. Hearing about the off-field lack of discipline from some of their leaders in the week of the Ireland match makes some of the ill-discipline and lack of togetherness we saw in the Aviva more understandable. Gregor Townsend will know that either the people involved change or he will have to change the people. With a shallow player pool and the toughest qualifying group at the World Cup ahead of him, not many head coaches would be eager to be in his shoes.

Obviously athleticism, skill, technique, tactics, leadership, resilience and motivation are all important, but there is an area of the game that we often don’t consider — the importance of being a good selector and being able to select or create a team with balance. Alex Ferguson said: “Balance is the key to every team. It is impossible to win a football game with 11 goalkeepers or with a group of people with identical talents.”

In the Six Nations, Andy Farrell and Fabien Galthie seemed more in sync with how important it is to shape your selection around having balance in your team. Injuries can hamper this of course. We saw how the loss of both Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher affected the balance of Ireland’s scrum. For France, Damian Penaud missing the Wales match in Cardiff with Covid and the positioning or lack of it by his replacement in the back three, Yoram Moefana, put the normally picture-perfect fullback Melyvn Jaminet under so much pressure that they nearly blew the championship as Wales exposed the extra space created.

There are two elements to the balance conundrum. One is getting players whose skills and behaviours complement each other and the second is how well you can coach them to become balanced. We automatically think of the hooker and the main lineout jumper, the halfbacks or centre partnerships, but there are so many more mini-relationships in rugby now. The single lifter at kick-off, the relationship between your last three defenders on the left side of your defensive line on phase defence, the connection between the back of the scrum and your outhalf on scrum defence and so on.

Your style of play also should have balance and you need to pick players who suit that. Ireland are now a high-tempo possession-based team and the way Mack Hansen, James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park have been fast-tracked is really clever as they are suited to this style more than others. Johnny Sexton is a brilliant tactical kicker and has had a huge role in Ireland playing a territorial-based kicking game for most of his career. However, in this year’s tournament, 75 per cent of Sexton’s kicks were classified as attacking kicks, which is a big shift and shows how tactically flexible and aware he is.

The perception is that this France team is built on the old French flair, but that’s not the case at all. They have balance, which is based around a dominant set-piece, aggressive defence and a very strict kicking policy. Only Italy kicked more than France in the Six Nations. Vlok Cilliers is the kicking coach now and he was appointed because Shaun Edwards insisted he could only help their defence if they kicked better.

Cilliers explained: “France would play good rugby, but they would run when they were supposed to kick and kick when they were supposed to run. It was just important for us to find a balance. With that had to come more patience. That’s the one thing we’ve worked hard on.”

Having built a team that beat the All Blacks in November and showed a lot of quality in the spring, the next logical step for Farrell and Co is to go to New Zealand and try to win away from home. Clive Woodward felt that a big milestone for his English team that won the RWC in 2003 was going to all three southern hemisphere opponents in the seasons leading up to it and winning, so creating doubt in the opposition but also building his own team’s self-belief.

The feeling in New Zealand is that this All Black team is vulnerable. There is no deep sense of confidence in the coaching staff, although the addition of Joe Schmidt as a selector may be a masterstroke. There is also a worry that they have lost two many players in their prime to lucrative contracts overseas, whereas previously they only lost the young players who couldn’t see an opportunity coming, or those who were happy to leave international rugby behind.

Farrell has proven himself to be a shrewd selector and he will be given plenty to reflect on in the coming weeks, with big Irish derbies and massive games in Europe, where the current and the next generation of Irish players will be able to put their hand up for selection on the summer tour. Farrell wants to bring 42 players to New Zealand and there will be 33 (increased from 31 in Japan) going to France. It’s safe to say if you’re not on the flight to Auckland it’s going to be incredibly difficult to make it to Paris.

A potential bolter is the Irish under 20s and Leinster Academy loosehead Jack Boyle, who, with Peter Dooley going to Connacht, may get more opportunities next year to showcase his talent. I think he was very close to making the match day squad for last night’s clash with Connacht. If he gets the opportunity with Leinster before the end of the season I think he has enough quality to make a case for inclusion.