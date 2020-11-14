Autumn Nations Cup: Wins for England and Scotland as Jamie George crosses for a hat-trick

Eddie Jones insisted England had settled a score with Georgia after launching the Autumn Nations Cup with a 40-0 victory at Twickenham.

A one-sided clash featured a staggering 19 scrums as England looked to take on the underdogs at the strongest element of their game, and they were rewarded by emerging convincing winners at the set-piece.

It avenged an explosive training session in Oxford in February 2019 when the rival packs came to blows during a live scrummaging session, forcing coaches and backroom staff to intervene.

“We always want to win the forwards battle, especially against Georgia,” said Jones, England’s head coach.

“All the guys remember the session against Georgia in Oxford. It was one of those things when you sit down and talk about scrummaging, Georgia comes to mind.

“Even the backs got involved in that session. They ran from about 40 metres away to have a go, so we wanted to make a point against them that we won’t be stood over, and we did that.

“It was a good, tough win for us. We enjoyed the game and enjoyed the contest up front.

“They were always going to come at us through their scrum so we wanted to take them on there. We got a little bit of an edge there and were able to score enough points to win comfortably.

“I’m really pleased with the efforts of the starting front row – Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Will Stuart. And then Mako Vunipola, Tom Dunn and Kyle Sinckler came on and did a great job at the end of the game, so we were pretty comprehensive in that area.”

Jonathan Joseph was enjoying a productive afternoon that included him setting up a try for Elliot Daly, only to limp off in obvious discomfort after injuring his back moments after supplying the scoring pass.

However, Jones is “cautiously optimistic” that he will be available to face Ireland next weekend.

Jamie George emerged as the hero of the day after becoming the first England hooker to score a hat-trick of tries, each one a finish off a driving line-out, but apart from Daly’s try there were few fireworks.

The rain took its toll on the second half, but Georgia’s attack was pedestrian and Jones conceded that the scoreline should have been more emphatic.

“Georgia produced a challenge in the set-piece and our set-piece cohesion was absolutely outstanding,” he said.

“We probably would have liked to have been a bit sharper in terms of our execution with the ball we won. We probably left another 20 points out there but we are pretty happy with the display.

“The conditions were difficult and it’s something we can keep working on and improving.

“It was quite an unusual game, we had 18 scrums and 12 mauling contests, so that’s 30 contests where you’ve basically got eight against eight which is unusual in Test match rugby.”

Earlier in the day, Scotland were given a fright in Florence before they recovered to claim a 28-17 win over Italy in their Autumn Nations Cup opener.

Gregor Townsend’s team made it five straight victories for only the second time in the professional era but for an hour that run looked under serious threat.

The hosts have lost 27 straight Six Nations games but it appeared they might be about to start this one-off tournament with a shock victory after Matteo Minozzi’s stunning try capped off a brilliant first-half display.

Paolo Garbisi contributed 12 points but things dried up after the break and Scotland – who scored the afternoon’s opening try through Duhan Van Der Merwe – were able to see out victory with further scores from Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and George Turner.

Duncan Weir, a boyhood Rangers fan, was making his first start in four years for the national team at the scene of the Light Blues’ famous 2008 UEFA Cup win over Fiorentina as he replaced injured stand-offs Finn Russell and Adam Hastings.

The little number 10 was just as lethal as his footballing hero Nacho Novo as he contributed eight points with his boot – although he was denied a dream try on his return to Townsend’s line-up by a forward pass.

Scotland’s long-awaited win in Wales a fortnight ago was built on the brutality and dominance of their front eight but their pack toiled in Tuscany during the opening 40 minutes as Italy’s pragmatic approach left the visitors trapped in their own half.

Two early Garbisi penalties were scant reward for just how authoritative the Azzurri were in the opening 20 minutes.

Scotland were forced to concede a free-kick and a penalty from the opening two scrum contests before being put into reverse gear at the third as they were driven back a good 10 yards by the rampaging Italian forwards.

That was perhaps explained by the sight of prop Rory Sutherland limping off injured soon after but it was clear Townsend’s team were not going to get the comfortable afternoon they had been expecting.

Scotland did eventually get a foothold in opposition territory as Stuart Hogg twice turned down the posts to pin Italy back in the corner.

The decision paid off after 24 minutes with the opening try. Italy were forced to drag down the lineout maul and, with penalty advantage in their pocket, Scotland bundled somewhat haphazardly through a series of scrappy collisions before Van Der Merwe pulled off the wing to charge through a gap and put them on the board.

Weir’s conversion nudged them ahead but only for two minutes as the hosts hit back with a stunner.

Marco Zanon steamrollered over the top of Weir in dismissive fashion before Marcello Violi and Mattia Bellini pin-balled some rapid offloads around Chris Harris and Hogg before Minozzi dived over to complete a classic score. Garbisi’s conversion, however, hit the upright.

Italy’s lead was stretched to seven points two minutes after the change of ends as Garbisi slotted another penalty.

A forward pass from Sam Johnson denied Weir his comeback try moments later as the TMO intervened to alert referee Luke Pearce.

But the officials could find nothing wrong with Fagerson’s touchdown four minutes later as Italy inexplicably switched off to allow the prop to dawdle over the line.

A couple of brave, flat passes from Weir took Scotland into the Italian 22 but Fagerson could barely believe his luck when the hosts stopped dead as Hamish Watson’s offload from the floor deflected off Jake Polledri’s hand into his grasp and had to be told by team-mates to flop over before the Azzurri came to their senses.

Weir’s conversion brought the scores level but Italy came roaring back.

However, they will certainly be frustrated that they could only take another Garbisi penalty from a raid that looked so promising at one stage.

The Scots had it all to do in the final quarter but a big Watson turnover was the momentum-changer they needed.

Replacement hooker Turner punctured a huge hole in the Italian defence as Cummings timed his charge perfectly to crash over the line for the decisive try.

Turner then secured the bonus-point win with four minutes left as Italy’s resistance crumbled in the face of another Scottish line-out drive.

