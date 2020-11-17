Autumn Nations Cup hits another speed bump as second game is cancelled due to Covid-19

Italy's Autumn Nations Cup tie with Fiji has been cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Fijian camp. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Fiji's Autumn Nations Cup campaign could be over before it begins, as their latest game against Italy has been cancelled.

After last week's clash against France was also called off due to an outbreak of Covid-19 within the squad, latest test results returned 29 positive results.

France were awarded a 28-0 victory with Italy set to be handed the same bonus point win.

A statement from tournament organisers said:

"The potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review."

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has dropped Jack Willis from his England squad to face Ireland on Saturday, despite the Wasps' flanker enjoying an impressive try-scoring debut last weekend.

Willis is being tipped as Lions bolter for next summer's tour to South Africa, yet as is often the case with Jones, he has gone against the feeling of the majority.

Sam Underhill returns to the squad and will significantly boost England back-row options.

Bath lock Charlie Ewels, who like Willis started the 40-0 defeat of Georgia, has also been released, but his club-mate Jonathan Joseph is included despite being forced off last weekend.

Joe Marchant and Joe Marler will miss Saturday's game at Twickenham due to injury, while so too will George Ford.

ENGLAND SQUAD TO FACE IRELAND

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 44 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 85 caps)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 69 caps)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 52 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Worcester Warriors, 2 caps)

Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 1 cap)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 58 caps)

Dan Robson (Wasps, 4 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 101 caps)



Forwards



Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 25 caps)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 5 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 20 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 51 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 1 cap)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 40 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 66 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 37 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 5 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 53 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps)

Online Editors