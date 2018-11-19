Autumn Internationals team of the weekend: Eight Irish All Black slayers make the XV
Ireland rightly grabbed the headlines with that second win in three Tests against New Zealand, on a weekend where the selection of results made next year's Rugby World Cup seem like a far more open contest.
Naturally Joe Schmidt's side dominate our selection, although eight nations are represented.
15. Rob Kearney
Ireland
Lucky to stay on the field admittedly after that mid-air collision but the veteran full-back once again proved his doubters wrong with a reassuring performance at the back. Persistent too with ball in hand, making a dozen carries.
14. Teddy Thomas
France
A brace for the Racing 92 wing, with his strong Test form carrying on from the Six Nations earlier this year. Thomas cracked through Argentina's defence on three occasions and edges in narrowly ahead of Liam Williams, who came up with a spectacular diving finish against Tonga.
13. Huw Jones
Scotland
Garry Ringrose had a big game in Dublin but it's hard to overlook Jones, who became the focal point of Scotland's attacking game with Stuart Hogg off the field. The Springboks could not pin him down, with Jones making 77 metres and laying on an assist.
TRY! Pete Horne scores for Scotland against South Africa at BT Murrayfield.— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 17, 2018
Watch live on BBC + BT Sport pic.twitter.com/iKXIw3peWH
12. Ryan Crotty
New Zealand
Into the side for the injured Sonny Bill Williams but it's hard to understand why Crotty would ever be left out. Defensively he was excellent, racking up 20 tackles in midfield, missing none.
11. Jacob Stockdale
Ireland
So we now have two world class wingers with youth on their side and impressive strike rates already at Test level. Stockdale must think this professional rugby lark is all a breeze, a lot like Rieko Ioane. Scored a brilliant try in Dublin on an evening where the Ulster wing beat five defenders and made 76 metres.
Thank you @JacobStockdale . I was filming this line out and then you did this. Outrageous skill. Such a great night #IRLvNZ pic.twitter.com/ah6Fs8Er6y— Jack Murray (@mediamurray) November 17, 2018
10. Johnny Sexton
Ireland
Majestic. Sexton, without his formidable half-back partner Conor Murray, orchestrated Ireland's win over New Zealand to perfection. The emotion he showed after helping to thump Beauden Barrett into touch before departing due to cramp was most unlike him. Stepped up to make 11 tackles too.
9. Kieran Marmion
Ireland
Not every box-kick was on the money but Marmion arguably surpassed expectations, ensuring Murray's absence at scrum-half wasn't a problem. Covered well in defence and looked the part in the biggest Test of the year.
1. Cian Healy
Ireland
The sight of Healy puffing, doing his best to haul in as much as air as possible when he was replaced by Jack McGrath showed that he gave everything he had. Ireland's veteran loosehead relished the scrum and departed with a dozen tackles to his name.
2. Rory Best
Ireland
Another old-timer silencing the critics. The lineout had its moments of concern but Best's leadership shone through here, always a calm presence. Ten tackles (none missed) is a fine return as well for the Ulsterman.
3. Taniela Tupou
Australia
Tighthead props don't usually get up to this kind of madness with ball in hand, which is why Tupou - the prop you know as 'Tongan Thor' - is already a star attraction. Grabbed his second Test try on a busy 14-carry afternoon for the Wallabies.
4. Jake Ball
Wales
Played his first Test in almost a year since dislocating his shoulder against the All Blacks, and Ball pressed his claims to start next week against the Springboks. Brilliant carry at the start of the second half paved the way for Steff Evans' try and his work-rate - 11 tackles, 11 carries - was superb.
5. James Ryan
Ireland
An absolute freak. Ryan's potential Lions partnership with Maro Itoje in 2021 cannot come around soon enough. Ireland's huge talent in the second row made 20 tackles against the All Blacks, and his physicality against Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock was admirable.
6. Peter O'Mahony
Ireland
Immense. O'Mahony once again was a titan in Ireland's back-row. There were so many highlights: the turnovers, the big tackles, but the pick of the bunch was the sight of O'Mahony beating Retallick and Ben Smith to a dangerous kick in desperation. Ran his body into the dirt for the cause.
7. Mark Wilson
England
If there was a positive to England's near-disaster against Japan it was another standout performance from their man from the north. Wilson has been the find of the autumn for Eddie Jones. Ended up on the scoresheet but more importantly weighed in with 21 tackles.
8. Michael Leitch
Japan
Technically played at six but the Japan captain deserves as much as praise as he can get. Superbly well-taken try at Twickenham and look at these numbers: 10 carries, 88 metres made, five clean breaks, seven defenders beaten. That is world class.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Vincent Hogan: 'Ruthless Jacob Stockdale shows no doubts to earn place in history'
- Tony Ward: 'Schmidt's method and traditional Irish madness proving to be the perfect mixture'
- Every one of Joe Schmidt's calls vindicated by heroic display
- Lineout security ensures Toner and Best remain totems
- David Kelly: 'Rudderless Ireland need lot more than a win tonight'
- Ireland manipulated us and they deserved to win - Smith