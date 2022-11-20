AUSTRALIA scrum-half Nic White will be stood down for 12 days and will miss the final game of their tour against Wales.

The Wallaby was at the centre of a controversial moment during the second-half of his side's loss to Ireland, when he was removed from the field of play after appearing unsteady on his feet following a tackle on Mack Hansen and an accidental collision with Josh van der Flier's boot.

White was taken off after referee Ben O'Keeffe saw him stumble, but was given a Head Injury Assessment.

He passed and came back on, later telling the press that he was not knocked out in either incident.

However, Rugby Australia have issued an injury update tonight that says he will now be taken out of the equation this week.

"After initially being passed of his HIA by the independent Match Day Doctor, Nic White’s criteria two HIA (where diagnosis not immediately apparent) has been upgraded to a criteria one assessment (balance disturbance) post-match and will also serve a 12-day stand down period," it read.

"White was not exhibiting any symptoms of concussion post-match or the following day."

The incident was the subject of intense debate online and on Virgin Media's coverage, while lobby group Progressive Rugby have called for an investigation.

It believes White should not have done a HIA as he'd displayed symptoms of concussion that meet the threshold for automatic removal under World Rugby's guidelines.

Independent.ie has contacted the Six Nations and World Rugby for comment.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Wallabies say the second incident was missed by the independent matchday doctor and the Australian medical team because they were reviewing the initial tackle.