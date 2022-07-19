Australia weighing up shock move for England boss Eddie Jones

England head coach Eddie Jones could be in line for an emotional homecoming, with sources close to Rugby Australia suggesting that he has emerged as a target after next year’s World Cup.

Jones, who masterminded another series win against the land of his birth, will step down as England’s longest-serving coach after the World Cup and will not be short of job offers. The 62-year-old is already director of rugby of Suntory Sungoliath in Japan and has been linked to coaching roles in the Top 14.

However, it is known that Rugby Australia is keen to recapture lost intellectual property such as Jones, who was Wallabies head coach from 2001 to 2005. That coincided with the last golden age of Australian rugby, when they held the Bledisloe Cup and reached the 2003 World Cup final playing a free-flowing game.

Jones described being sacked as Australia head coach as the most painful episode in his career, but he revelled being back around his old haunts last week despite the unsavoury interaction with a supporter who called him a “traitor” at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With the Wallabies hosting the Lions tour in 2025 and the World Cup in 2027, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is aiming to put rugby union back on the map in a sporting marketplace where it has been crowded out by rugby league and Australian rules. Jones last week decried the lack of attention the series received in the Australian media.

It is understood that preliminary contact has been made with Jones’s representatives, but he will not be drawn on what his plans are. It is also unclear what role would be available. John O’Neill, his former boss at Rugby Australia, believes that he could be a director of rugby.

Jones and the England coaching staff are in Melbourne on a fact-finding mission, with the Melbourne Storm rugby league club and Australian rules teams in the city.

He came into this series under pressure after a Six Nations campaign in which England won only two matches. After losing the first Test in Perth, England levelled the series in Brisbane, where he joked about his mother asking him when he would be coming home.

“I love my mother ringing me up in the morning saying, ‘Are you going to get sacked? Are you going to come back to Australia? Come back and live in Randwick’.”

Current Australia coach Dave Rennie is feeling the heat after one win in six matches. His position is not under immediate threat but a winning record of 39 per cent is a disappointment.

