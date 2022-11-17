AUSTRALIA coach Dave Rennie has opted to keep powerful duo Taniela Tupou and Will Skelton in reserve for Saturday night’s clash with Ireland.

The Kiwi coach has made 10 changes to the team that lost to Italy for the first time in Wallaby history last weekend, going with what looks like close to his first XV for the clash.

Rennie switches Andrew Kellaway to full-back to accommodate exciting Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase who made his debut last weekend, with Tom Wright on the left.

Nawaqanitawase has emerged as a real talent in Super Rugby this season, earning comparisons in style with Israel Folau for his aerial dominance.

Centres Len Ikitau and Hunter Paisami are retained, with Bernard Foley and Nic White restored at half-back.

Up front, Allan Ala’alatoa - brother of Leinster’s Michael – retains the No 3 shirt, with captain James Slipper back at loosehead and David Porecki at hooker.

Nick Frost and Cadeyrn Neville are in the second-row, with ex-Munster man Jed Holloway joining Michael Hooper and Rob Valentini in the back-row.

Rennie has picked a strong bench, with Tupou and Skelton among a batch of heavy-hitting replacements that includes hooker Folau Fainga’a, prop Tom Robetson and back-row Pete Samu.

Talented centre Jordan Petaia is also ready to come on, with Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio covering the half-back positions.

Ireland are expected to name their team in the next hour or two.

AUSTRALIA team to face Ireland: Andrew Kellaway; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Nic White; James Slipper (capt), David Porecki, Allan Ala’alatoa; Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville; Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valentini. Reps: Folau Fainga’a, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Jordan Petaia.