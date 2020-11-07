Australia bounce back to dramatically beat All Blacks in front of over 36,000 fans

Australian players celebrate following the Bledisloe rugby test between Australia and New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Nov.7, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia bounced back from last weekend’s humbling by New Zealand to defeat the All Blacks 24-22 in a thrilling match that saw red cards for both teams.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men when 8-5 behind in the 23rd minute after Ofa Tuungafasi put in a high tackle on Liam Wright.

However the Wallabies, who suffered a record 43-5 loss to their rivals seven days ago, did not capitalise on their numerical advantage and had a man dismissed themselves 12 minutes later after Lachlan Swinton planted a shoulder into the jaw of Sam Whitelock.

Tom Wright crossed in the third minute before Rieko Ioane levelled the scores. Taniela Tupou crashed over with five minutes left to put the home side 24-15 ahead.

But there was still time for the All Blacks to set up a tense finale when Tupou Vaai scored next to the posts with two minutes remaining and Jordie Barrett converted to reduce the gap to 24-22.

Over 36,000 fans were present to watch the match at the Suncorp Stadium.

Online Editors