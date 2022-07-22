Joe Schmidt has formally joined the All Blacks management team but will not take any additional responsibilities according to head coach Ian Foster.

The former Ireland supremo was widely speculated to take on a broadened role as part of a coaching shake-up in the wake of losing the series to Andy Farrell's side this month, but Foster says he will remain a selector and opposition analyst who will not travel to South Africa for New Zealand's clashes with the world champions in the Rugby Championship.

After five days of radio silence amid fierce criticism and speculation, Foster cut an emotional and defiant figure as he addressed the media today, beginning his press conference with the line: "I'm Ian Foster, I'm the All Blacks coach".

He said some change to his coaching ticket is on the way behind the scenes but couldn't reveal the details because the process is ongoing.

According to the New Zealand Herald, former Ireland assistants John Plumtree (forwards) and Greg Feek (scrum) are under pressure after reviewing badly at the end of last year's campaign, while attack coach Brad Mooar is also in the firing line.

Announcements on coaching changes are expected early next week.

Schmidt, however, won't be stepping up just yet.

"He's working with me behind the scenes on the strategic areas we feel we need to move. I'm excited to have him on board," Foster said of Schmidt.

"He's not travelling with us to South Africa and at this stage hasn't got an on-field role but he is working hard with me."

Foster opened his press conference with an impassioned five minute address as he defended his position.

The fallout from the Ireland series has been enormous, with the All Blacks shutting down their social media output for four days after cancelling Sunday's press conference with Foster, instead issuing a corporate statement from the chief executive declaring the result "unacceptable" and promising a review.

Foster was left miffed by the decision to cancel his scheduled 'stand-up' with the press, with media manager Jo Malcolm later taking to social media to explain she did it to protect the coach.

At the end of a remarkable week, Foster insisted he's the right man for the job.

"I'm Ian Foster and I'm the All Blacks head coach," Foster said.

"As a head coach there's been a lot of questions the past few weeks. Let me tell you who I am. I am strong. I am resilient – I think I've proven that.

"I believe I have a great feel and relationship with my players. I'm strategic and also accountable. I'm excited about the chance to show you what this team is made of.

"There's no doubt I'm under pressure but I'm always under pressure and I've always felt that. External people will try to intensify that but it doesn't change the fact that as an All Blacks coach you live in that world all the time. Does it hurt? Yes it does.

"I'm proud of the accountability levels I've heard from the players on their part, from my management. We've got an utter commitment and a clear plan about how we're going to move forward.

"We are never happy when we don't achieve what we want to. We understand that the fans aren't happy but you have a promise that we're looking forward to getting stuck into our work and play a game of rugby New Zealanders can be proud of.

"I've heard there does need to be some change for us to achieve that. Right now, I am working behind the scenes to achieve that. As soon as I can let you know a couple of changes, I will let you know.

"I've been through lots of tough processes and this one ain't easy but this jersey demands we're honest with each other. We've also got to be reflective and we're not just reacting to sentiment out there unnecessarily; that we come up with a clear plan of how we want to play.

"When you make any change nothing is pleasant but our whole planning is about how can this team improve. I know I'm accountable. We've identified clear areas of change that the group feels we need and we're going to instigate that."

Sam Cane has been retained as captain for the two Test tour of South Africa, with powerful back-row Shannon Frizell earning a recall.

"I believe in him as a person, as a leader," Foster said of Cane.

"The easiest thing to do when a series doesn't go your way is to point the finger and blame and want peoples' neck. I've got a lot of faith in Sam and the leadership group around him. We all know there's a high degree of accountability when you put on an All Blacks jersey and we need to be better."