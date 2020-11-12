'Any time we enter a competition we want to win it' - Ireland aiming for Autumn Nations Cup success

Ireland have a dual mandate for the upcoming Autumn Nations Cup according to scrum coach John Fogarty.

Andy Farrell and his men want to win the once-off tournament that features the Six Nations sides, Georgia and Fiji, but they also want to deepen the squad and improve the game-plan after a disjointed first campaign in charge.

Ireland kick off their campaign against Wales tomorrow night, before taking on England away and Georgia at home. On December 5, they'll face the equivalent ranked team from the other half of the draw in a 'final' and they're aiming to top Group A to make sure they're playing for a trophy.

At the same time, with Ronan Kelleher in for his first start and James Lowe and Billy Burns in line for debuts in a much-changed squad for the Wales game, Fogarty says there is more at stake than the result.

"Any time there is a competition, as a group of players, as individuals, as a group of coaches, the mindset is always going to be that we want to win it," the former Leinster and Ireland hooker said.

"But how we develop performance, how we grow as a group, players getting opportunities throughout the competition.

"These are things that are built into our minds with this competition as well.

"Certainly, the mindset at the outset will be to perform as well as we can to win the competition. It is a competition we want to win but also a competition we want to find out about ourselves and see what we are all about.

"That is all built into it."

Ireland produced a poor performance last time out as they let an opportunity to win a Championship slip through their grasp in Paris.

"There were a lot of good things about the game," Fogarty said of the display at the Stade de France.

"Small parts around our communication at times; when we put ourselves in good areas, how we take those moments. So as coaches you learn as much as players along the way, how we can prepare for games, how we can build a little bit of pressure into the week so that we are ready to take opportunities when the time comes.

"The other part then is how the players communicate to each other during the week so that again by the weekend we are nice and clear with what we are doing and we are able to execute.

"So bits around that how we can communicate – in attack and defence – put ourselves in better positions and get it done.

"It has been a good week, it is going to be a tough test; lots of emotion, I'd imagine coming from Wales for different reasons and for us, lots of energy to put a performance out there, lots of energy to create moments. Some of the moments we did not take against France, we want to take this weekend, so lots of energy (will be needed) to do that.

"We are very excited to be representing our country."

And, while Wales' backs are to the wall after a run of five successive losses, Fogarty says Ireland won't be found wanting in terms of motivation.

"I'm sure Wales won't be happy with the results they've had but, for us, we're disappointed with some parts of the performance in France," he said.

"For us, there's a lot of motivation, we're playing at home, there's a huge amount of excitement to be able to go out and perform in front, well not in front of, but for our home crowd.

"Certainly, they'll be motivated but we'll certainly match any motivation because this is so important as a group. We're developing as a group and like I said there's a huge amount of excitement to get out there and play."

