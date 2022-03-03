Anthony Eddy, the Director of Sevens and Women’s Rugby, has advised the IRFU of his desire to vacate his post, with immediate effect.

The decision comes ahead of the proposed release of a report into Ireland’s World Cup qualification failure – albeit independent.ie believes the report may only be partially published, with only recommendations shared in public.

Eddy’s role is believed to have come in for wide-ranging criticism and he had been publicly pilloried by current and former players in media comments in the wake of Ireland’s doomed World Cup bid.

Hooker Cliodhna Moloney, whose ongoing international role is apparently under threat, likened his comments to "slurry spreading", while former centre and Grand Slam winner Jenny Murphy described his stance as "spineless" and Claire Molloy added they were “disheartening and disappointing.”

"The team was well prepared,” Eddy said at the time.

“I don't want to contaminate any findings from the review that's in place at the moment either, but I know the girls, the coaching staff, the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances.”

Eddy’s role had come under severe scrutiny since then, in public and in private, with many losing faith in the Australian who held responsibility for the sport here and the IRFU today announced their conclusion.

His contract was due to expire this summer and, notably, he had failed to get a clear public backing from the IRFU in the wake of his controversial comments late last year.

“The IRFU thank Anthony for his time and dedication in the role, highlights of which include the historic qualification for the Men’s Sevens team to the Olympic Games for the first time, and our Women's Sevens team's recent success in Seville,” they said in a statement, without referring to the recent controversies.

“The IRFU will now put measures in place to ensure his duties pass to existing staff, while taking time to reassess the future requirements for the Women's and Sevens games.

Eddy added: "I am proud of each of the teams, the athletes, and staff that I have worked with. I wish all these people and teams the very best and thank the IRFU for their understanding.

"The last two years during Covid have given me time to reflect on the next phase of my career and life. It can be difficult living so far from home, family and friends. Having assessed everything, I’ve decided to change things up, and seek new opportunities."

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, said: "I want to thank Anthony for the commitment and expertise he brought to his role. The IRFU have been very fortunate to have had someone of the calibre of Anthony to have built these programmes up from nothing. I wish him the very best of luck for any new challenge he takes up.

"The programmes will continue for now with existing staffing while we take some time to look for suitably qualified coaches to replace Anthony."