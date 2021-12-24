Another boost for Irish rugby as Andrew Porter signs new long-term contract until 2025

Andrew Porter has emerged as a key player for both Leinster and Ireland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Andrew Porter has agreed a new IRFU deal to run up to the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Leinster and Ireland prop - who switched back from tighthead to loosehead this season - has emerged as a key man for both club and country and at just 25, he is not yet in his prime.

Porter, who came from the same Ireland U-20 side as James Ryan and Jacob Stockdale, was selected to tour South Africa with the Lions last summer before an injury ruled him out of the trip.

The Dubliner made his Ireland debut against USA in New Jersey in 2017, and has amassed 40 caps in green. Porter also played at the 2019 World Cup in Japan and was a replacement as Ireland won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019.

For Leinster, Porter has won four URC titles (formerly the PRO14) and was also a member of the squad that won the Champions Cup in Bilbao in 2018.

“It is a really exciting time for Irish Rugby with both Ireland and Leinster in a good place and with ambition to get better," Porter said.

"It was fantastic to have crowds back in the stadiums over the past couple of months and it makes a huge difference to the players on the field. Hopefully we will be back to full stadia in the months ahead."

Commenting on the move, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said:

"Andrew worked incredibly hard to transition from loosehead to the tighthead role and has shown the same dedication and application to revert back in recent months.

"He has proven his credentials on the tighthead side and took a big step during November to show that he can be a force at international level on the loosehead side. It will be exciting to see how his career progresses over the coming seasons."