Another accolade for Tadhg Furlong as Ireland star is named in L'Equipe Team of the Year

The honours keep coming for Tadhg Furlong after the Irish prop was named in French publication L'Equipe's Team of the Year.

It caps a stellar 2021 for the Wexford man, who was also named at tighthead in the World Rugby Dream Team. Furlong returned from a long spell out injured midway through the Six Nations last spring and helped spark an immediate revival for Ireland.

Andy Farrell's men had lost the opening two games of their campaign, but finished with three straight victories and have now extended that streak to eight consecutive wins.

Furlong was also selected to tour with the Lions once again over the summer, and for the second time he started all three tests as the visitors clashed with the Springboks.

The 29-year-old is the sole Irish representative on the team, with New Zealand leading the way with New Zealand and France leading the way with four each, while South Africa have three. England, Australia and Wales also have one player included.

L'Equipe Team of the Year

15. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

14. Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

12. Lukhanyo Am (South Africa)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

2. Julien Marchand (France)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

6. Siya Kolisi (South Africa)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)