Andy Farrell's slow start in gathering off-field support has been reflected in Ireland's form

We may all be yearning for Christmas but roll on New Year’s Eve.

The sooner we can boot 2020 up the rear end the better. For Andy Farrell’s squad, however, they will want to unwind with cocktails in hand having got out the gate of this awful year in one piece. Battered, bruised and much wiser for the experience, already you want to fast forward to Cardiff in February for the first round of the 2021 Six Nations. To see what they’ve learned.

There is a bell that sounds sometimes in Ireland camps in the week leading to a critical Test match. It’s meant as a rallying call, but depending on your positioning at the time it can sound more like an alarm.

The week of the New Zealand game in the quarter-final of the World Cup was a good example. To paraphrase: the lads are up for this; they’re training well; they can feel a big game coming. The judgement call for those reporting on these things is where to park this stuff.

That question was posed again last week. Yes, a tail-ender in the Autumn Nations Cup is not quite a knock-out tie in a World Cup, but the common ground was in where the team were coming from. In Japan, the Ireland squad were already on a downer when they started the noises of positivity. Here too they had been well removed from happiness with their lot before playing Scotland. But they said, unnervingly, they were up for it.

The game wasn’t meant to be loaded for Farrell, but circumstances demanded a win, preferably a decent win to reflect the narrative.

This was a decent win. Before the coach took his seat up the front of the bus he will have been reflecting on the 11 new faces now pictured on the wall of Ireland’s Test players since he took over. Moreover, he will be thinking of the marquee names to come back into the mix. All of these players were part of a calendar year when Ireland were not at the races, but neither were they so far from the track as to be headed for the knacker’s yard.

When he thinks of this game that closed the show Farrell will be delighted with two of those new men — man of the match Caelan Doris and wing Hugo Keenan. He will be enthused about the form of Andrew Porter, and concerned about the form of Cian Healy, whose influence is wavering. Then there is the durability of his captain, Johnny Sexton, and the gap between his standard and the rest.

Farrell should also be concerned about his team’s capacity to get through a multi-phased sequence without the kind of error that had coaches throwing pens on the desk in frustration. This was a Test match of mediocre standard. Against better opposition the error count would be far higher, which would preclude progress of any description.

There was, however, evidence of a wrong righted. The period that closed the first half looked like one of those swing states across the Atlantic where the vote winner reckoned the outcome of the election was a done deal.

You imagine in Camp Ireland the conversation around whether or not to kick penalties to touch is one that runs a while. Sexton got the first one right — take your points — and when he eventually put one to the corner it was what his teammates wanted: clock running down, Scotland had Duncan Taylor in the bin, and in decent conditions there was a chance at least of sustained pressure. All of that came to pass. The reward, with the first of Keith Earls’ two tries, was how these things are supposed to pan out.

The concession of the second-half try for Duhan van der Merwe was the polar opposite. The third quarter had been good. When you get a good set-piece launching pad it helps. When you follow it with three inch-perfect phases there is a good chance you’ll score off the fourth. So Healy’s try was very satisfying in that respect. From the tighthead Porter burying his man to steady the scrum, to the loosehead Healy finding the right gear when previously he had been in neutral, or reverse, was ideal.

So too Earls’ second try, which surprisingly had no referral upstairs to judge the try-scoring pass from Peter O’Mahony, who had a big game. Sexton’s conversion put Ireland 25-9 up. Time to kick on. Instead, a few minutes later, Rob Herring got done up like a kipper in the pillar position off a ruck, and it was game on again.

Ireland weren’t good enough to overpower Scotland consistently in the last third of the field, but neither were Scotland good enough to generate momentum when debutant Jaco van der Walt played the game so deep, and with such a readable passing game. So Ireland were able to finish with double scores. Whatever about the ‘lads being up for it’ at least they weren’t on a painful downer afterwards.

There is a strong feeling of delayed reaction however about this Irish operation. It’s like they need to be slugged a few times in the head before charting a safer course. The review of the World Cup threw up a few unmissables: the players needed a less stressful environment; they wanted to have less prescription in how they played; they needed an upgrade in the psychological support that is part and parcel of any high performance squad.

When they convened 12 months ago for the first time under the new coach, in their stunning Abbotstown facility, there were some obvious gaps in the management team. The holes looked more pronounced given the surroundings. What does success look like? It looks like a top of the range 4G indoor facility; three pitch perfect floodlit outdoor surfaces with fixed recording options; a gym that could accommodate a small aircraft; changing rooms, meeting rooms, rooms for whatever the hell you want to use them for. It’s massive. Yet the flagship squad that would be using it were short on key management personnel, never mind players.

Andy Farrell, who was handing his own area of expertise — defence — over to Simon Easterby, dismissed the lack of experience in his coaching and management group. In fact he had no manager at all. He said he would lean on trusted advisors as and when he needed them. Men like Eddie Jones, Warren Gatland, Joe Schmidt. We couldn’t understand it then and we can’t understand it now, why on earth Farrell didn’t get big hitters around him from the kick off, and save the phone bill to the lads.

Last week Farrell revealed that Gary Keegan had been working with the players for the last three weeks. Getting to know them, sitting in on all sorts of meetings, getting a feel for the operation. Keegan has a reputation for success in high performance across Irish sport. He was co-opted to the IRFU’s professional game board four seasons ago. That’s a fair old incubation period. Seemingly Joe Schmidt had been happy to run with Enda McNulty instead.

Farrell also namechecked Mick Kearney in the same information flow as Keegan. Kearney, who knows his way around the track, had been manager to Declan Kidney, and then Joe Schmidt, before retiring after the November series in 2016. He was replaced by former Ireland out-half Paul Dean. Then Dean stepped down after the World Cup. He was not replaced. For Andy Farrell, a new head coach, to have no manager looked very odd. Months later it emerged that Kearney was being brought back in on a consultancy basis. Among other things he is partnering players with business mentors. It has to be good for Farrell, as well as the players, to have him around.

It would be remarkable if, between them, Kearney and Keegan don’t have a positive effect on the group. Not as remarkable however as the time lag between Farrell getting the gig and getting some badly-needed help. It’s as if, having mentioned Eddie Jones at the outset as one of his go-to sounding boards, he’s stopped watching what Jones is doing.

We’ll admit in this parish to willing consumption of well-produced propaganda. If you feel similarly inclined — you don’t have to swallow it whole — then check out England’s series The Next Level on YouTube. Yes, its theme is: ‘We are England, and we’re going to knock seven shades out of you, cos we can.’ But the latest episode on how they gather information on the opposition, and themselves, and then process it in a variety of ways, sends you away with the impression they are all over the business of winning like a rash.

We’re told it’s a budget thing that the IRFU don’t paddle their own canoe on this water. How much would it have cost for an in-house production — branded with all the usual bells and whistles — following Andy Farrell for his first year in charge? It would have been instructive. We would have tuned in to his stress levels as his desire for a less structured approach was being blinded by the cold light of day. On Saturday, his team produced a few quality launch plays that put Scotland under pressure. Well thought out, they got off the starting grid thanks to accuracy and a bit of gas. Some of them ended up off the track. We shouldn’t be searching for comfort in that. Get cracking on the New Year, coach.