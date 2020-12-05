| 0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Andy Farrell's slow start in gathering off-field support has been reflected in Ireland's form

Brendan Fanning

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell finishes his first year in charge with six wins and three defeats. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell finishes his first year in charge with six wins and three defeats. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell finishes his first year in charge with six wins and three defeats. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell finishes his first year in charge with six wins and three defeats. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

We may all be yearning for Christmas but roll on New Year’s Eve.

The sooner we can boot 2020 up the rear end the better. For Andy Farrell’s squad, however, they will want to unwind with cocktails in hand having got out the gate of this awful year in one piece. Battered, bruised and much wiser for the experience, already you want to fast forward to Cardiff in February for the first round of the 2021 Six Nations. To see what they’ve learned.

There is a bell that sounds sometimes in Ireland camps in the week leading to a critical Test match. It’s meant as a rallying call, but depending on your positioning at the time it can sound more like an alarm.

Related Content

Privacy