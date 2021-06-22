Andy Farrell's Ireland heading for Vegas to take on US Eagles

Ireland are heading for the bright lights of Las Vegas in October to take on the USA at the Allegiant Stadium.

The game, which will be played ahead of Ireland's November Tests at the Aviva Stadium, will take place on October 30.

Ireland, who are set to welcome the US Eagles to Dublin on July 10, have been regular visitors to America in recent years, with matches against the Eagles in 2013 and 2017 and two fixtures in Chicago against New Zealand (2016) and Italy (2017).

The latest installment in Vegas will be the first international rugby match to be held at the Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of NFL franchise the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Over the past few years we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US,” Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said.

“We had two very memorable trips to Chicago which included beating the All Blacks at Soldier Field for the first time in our history and our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience.

“We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US.”

James Ryan, who made his international debut against the US Eagles in New Jersey in 2017 and is Ireland captain for the forthcoming July Tests, said:

“Anytime we have played in the US we have had tremendous support either travelling from Ireland or Irish Rugby fans based in America.

“We have been lucky to experience some great cities and stadia on our recent trips across the Atlantic but Las Vegas will be special and to be the first rugby game to be played at the Allegiant Stadium will just make it an even bigger occasion for players and fans alike.”

Presale tickets are available now with public sale starting on Friday.