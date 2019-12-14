'Andy Farrell will do great things with Ireland' - Graham Rowntree hails Joe Schmidt's replacement

When Andy Farrell was appointed as Joe Schmidt's assistant coach a few months after that pool exit, it came as a surprise, while Stuart Lancaster's arrival at Leinster as a senior coach was a bolt from the blue.

By the time that Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt made the move last summer there was barely an eyebrow raised.

Farrell replaced Schmidt and brought Catt with him, while Rowntree became Munster's forwards coach.

The gang are all in the same place, but they're not quite back together given the provincial rivalry that exists between Rowntree and his old boss.

Since he was appointed the former Leicester Tiger has been as enthusiastic about Munster as any local, speaking glowingly of the club's tradition and set-up.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

He has moved into Anthony Foley and Keith Wood country by taking up residence in Killaloe and says he's working his way around the local pubs and restaurants in an attempt to integrate himself as fully as possible.

After stints with Harlequins and Georgia, he is ready to settle in for the long term.

Still, he chuckles at the notion that Ireland was a pre-planned destination for him and his colleagues as they dealt with the fallout from 2015.

"I remember when I got this gig, Stuart said to me, 'Well done, you realise I can never speak to you again!'" the former England prop recalls with a smile.

"Faz (Farrell) was in the other week, he'll do great things with Ireland.

"He's destined to be a leader in a role like that, I think he'll do a great job. He's got Mike there as well, they're old buddies and he'll give him and Ireland a different dimension.

"Stuart, you can't argue with success and knowing the guy I'm not surprised. As long as it's not against us, I wish him well.

"It was never the masterplan to end up here. Four years ago, we never sat down and planned this route but here we are."

None of them is ever too keen to dwell on the World Cup for understandable reasons, but Rowntree says it helped form him as a coach.

"You've got to get on with things. It happens, that's professional sport," he says.

"Unprecedented circumstances, that. A home World Cup, the pressures that it brings.

"But you move on, don't you? As long as you learn from adversity, and I certainly think I'm a more rounded coach for my experiences. Stuart has said as much."

Farrell comes into the top job a first-time head coach, but his vast experience as a dual-code international who was a rugby league star at 16 and as a coach at Saracens, England, Ireland and the Lions will stand to him.

"It's undeniable, his game-knowledge, his warmth. As a bloke and as a leader you warm to him," Rowntree says.

"He's good with people. He's good with the lads and the lads really connect to him and the way he presents and operates.

"I enjoyed my time with him, we're still good mates.

"That would be my headline of how he does things, there's an assertive warmth to him.

"Mate, look what he was doing as a teenager for Wigan and for Great Britain in leadership roles.

"It depends what the assistant is, you've got to start somewhere... Joe was the same at Clermont. I've no doubt he'll be successful."

Polite

Quietly spoken and unfailingly polite, Johann van Graan is a very different type of figure from the plain-speaking Farrell, but Rowntree has been similarly impressed by his new boss.

They go back, having faced one another at Test level, and now they are part of Munster's new-look coaching ticket.

With Australian Stephen Larkham having a major influence and Van Graan's compatriot JP Ferreira running the defence, it's an eclectic mix.

"It is very international, it's been good," the Englishman in the room says.

"Very enjoyable, a new experience for all of us, Steve has come from the other side of the world. I've come from the other side of the Irish Sea and we seem to be getting on well. My perception is we do.

"We complement each other well in all the different areas, but I think it's still early days really. We're still trying to find how each other does things.

"Certainly, I've worked in enough coaching groups and I find it very enjoyable. They're very receptive to one another, we have shared goals and Johann is an impressive leader.

"What more can I say? I've known him a long time, I coached against him when I was forwards coach with England and he was South Africa forwards coach, and I've a real admiration for how he operates."

Having helped to design the training plan from afar, Rowntree has been steadily integrating himself into the set-up since arriving and he's been impressed by what he's found.

"Class. The depth is very impressive," he says of the squad.

"We're not afraid to rotate players, we need a big, healthy squad to win things - healthy as in everyone is up to speed. The way we train, we train quick.

"They've warmed to me quickly, but I have to see how they do things around here - and very quickly influence with my own style, with how I want to do things and how I operate because you've got to stick to your beliefs.

"They've been very good to me so far, very receptive."

This afternoon, his team face arguably the toughest task in European rugby against a foe he's more than familiar with.

Although his Harlequins team competed on an uneven playing field against Saracens, Rowntree holds no grudges about the financial manoeuvring that allowed them to recruit and retain the best squad in the club game and dominate domestically and in Europe.

"I know that club and the players. I've coached a lot of those guys myself. I've been in there when I worked with England, I know what that set-up is about," he says. "I have nothing but respect for them, I separate it."

Five semi-finals have come and gone in the last seven seasons without a return to the top table, but Rowntree is adamant that Munster have what it takes to bridge that gap.

"I'd be a fool if I didn't, I wouldn't have come. I truly believe we can," he says. "It's a question of getting the group to be as good as we can be, getting as far as we can on that front and then everything else takes care of itself."

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Indo Sport