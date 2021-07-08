Andy Farrell 'unbelievably happy' with the strength and depth at his disposal

Andy Farrell says he is 'unbelievably happy' with the strength and depth at his disposal, as the Ireland head coach puts it to the test against the USA on Saturday.

With eight uncapped players set to feature for the first time, Farrell, who reiterated his stance that he has not held any further dissuasions with Warren Gatland about joining the Lions tour in South Africa, has called on the fresh faces to seize their opportunity for the long road ahead.

Farrell's selection is one which suggests that he has one eye on the 2023 World Cup, as he hopes to unearth a few gems from this summer series.

Asked how the depth in Irish rugby compared to when he first arrived in the country five years ago, Farrell, said:

“I think it is pretty good and I think it is getting better and better. That is why these windows are so important.

“We have talked about missing out on tours and they are pretty important to grow the depth but there are always one or two positions that you would like to see people coming through and adding a little more depth.

“But that is a given in any type of squad, I would have thought. We are unbelievably happy with the depth; it is the competition now, isn’t it?

“It is people going home after this window, having a really good think after this summer, whether they consistently want to be back in the room and be, not just a one-cap player, or a five-capper, can they have the hunger, consistency and know-how to get themselves to 30 caps. That is the type of attitude we want.”

Although Farrell was keen to keep the majority of focus on the present, it is clear that he has one eye on the future by naming such an exciting young team for this weekend's final game of the season.

“As a coach you are always about the here and now, the next competition that is down the line, the next competition after that, a little bit on the future as well,” he continued.

“Growing competition is absolutely key. If we have got five or six players in each position that are really, really competing against each other, then the next competition, the World Cup two years from now, will start looking after itself.

“Can they pull out their point of difference on the field? They are all there to express themselves but at the same time can they be a team-first player and can they perform under pressure because I am sure there will be a few nerves.

“Concentrating on the detail and how we want to function as a team is going to be a priority and then being able to bring that point of difference within that is a difficult balancing act and that’s what international football is all about.

“What tends to happen sometimes when you think you get an opportunity, you become a little bit desperate and that desperation can get in the way of how you want to perform.

“So just trying to calm them down and get them to understand what they need to focus on. That detail and getting the togetherness of the team right I’m sure will grab their attention.”

Joey Carbery gets his second consecutive Test start following his return from a long-term ankle injury and Farrell wants to see his out-half build on last week's display against Japan.

“He has obviously been through a lot, but he coped fantastically well last week, and I’m sure the nerves are well-settled after knowing that he can perform in a very difficult and tough game against a really well-drilled side in Japan,” Farrell added.

“So, I’m sure that he is looking forward to this weekend.”