Andy Farrell to make changes for Fiji visit from a position of strength as Joey Carbery gets sense of déjà vu

Andy Farrell only has to go back five years to give an example of why Fiji should not be taken lightly.

If he’s forgotten, then Joey Carbery can remind him that the Islanders are a serious proposition.

The Athy native made his second start for Ireland in a game that fell between two ‘Tier One’ fixtures against Argentina and South Africa, one which Joe Schmidt used to rotate the squad heavily and take a look at the next men up.

It very nearly backfired as the visiting team, packed with Top 14, Super Rugby and Premiership talent, ran Ireland to within three points.

Playing on the flank, Levani Botia thundered into Carbery, who got up holding his arm and had to come off, beginning a run of injuries that ultimately ruined his World Cup dream.

At that tournament, Fiji were competitive against Australia and Wales but somehow lost to Uruguay – summing up their place as one of the best teams outside the elite who still can get dragged down a level.

This week, Farrell is likely to mirror Schmidt’s selection strategy and rotate heavily for this game.

He hasn’t been one to throw out cheap caps in the past, but with just nine games to go until the World Cup and Australia in town next week, he knows the chance to experiment is limited.

Still, he’s likely to keep some experience on board for this one.

Half a decade has elapsed since their last visit, but once again, Fiji are set to be used as a chance to get more game-time into Carbery .

Johnny Sexton may be the captain, but logic dictates that he sits this one out and allows the Munster man to run the week.

The plan was for Ciarán Frawley to come off the bench to win his first cap, but injury has once again derailed the out-half succession strategy. Instead, Munster’s Jack Crowley is likely to be on the bench and become the seventh out-half capped under Farrell.

If it goes well, he’ll be able to hold that spot to France next year.

Such are the margins, and after three ‘A’ games against New Zealand opposition and an Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa, Farrell and his coaches have a strong idea of what’s lurking beneath the surface.

Friday’s loss to an All Blacks XV sees Gavin Coombes cut loose, although there is method in allowing the No 8 to gain confidence against a strong South Africa ‘A’ side in his native Cork on Thursday night.

Coombes’ struggles in translating his provincial form into the Ireland set-up are the opposite of what’s happening with Max Deegan, who keeps his place.

Deegan was capped by Farrell during the coach’s first season but then suffered a serious knee injury. Third choice at Leinster, regardless, he looked well able to live with the physicality on show last Friday and could step up. More likely is the retention of Peter O’Mahony as captain alongside Nick Timoney and Jack Conan, with Iain Henderson likely to return alongside Kieran Treadwell, as long as there are no lingering effects from his injury.

Up front, this looks like a chance to get some rest into Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong – although Farrell may want to keep them in reserve.

Jeremy Loughman’s form could see him join Crowley in making his debut, while Tom O’Toole is another who the coaches will want to see more of.

Behind the scrum, Conor Murray’s injury opens the door to Craig Casey. Yet Jamison Gibson-Park needs minutes and is likely to be involved.

Farrell will pick from Stuart McCloskey, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose at centre, having opted to allow James Hume go back to Ulster.

In the back-three, he has a decision to make on whether to give Hugo Keenan and Robert Baloucoune another run, given the Leinster full-back’s lack of games and the Ulster winger’s clear talent and need for experience. Jacob Stockdale, Mike Lowry and last week’s impressive debutant Jimmy O’Brien will all be beating down the door looking for inclusion.

Farrell will make these decisions from a position of strength after clocking up another big win last weekend. The coach has earned the room to make changes and spread the net in the hope of catching one or two World Cup contenders.

It might not have the heft of a battle against South Africa, but there’s plenty riding on it all the same, and they know Fiji will test them.