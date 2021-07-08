Andy Farrell rings the changes as eight uncapped players get the nod to face USA at the Aviva

As expected, Andy Farrell has rung the changes for Ireland's final game of the season against USA on Saturday evening, with eight uncapped players in line for their international debuts.

Four Ulster men will make their first starts together, as Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune are handed a chance to impress.

Fellow uncapped players, Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne will be hoping to do the same from the bench.

Meanwhile, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey will make their first Test starts.

Farrell was always likely to make major alterations to his side to face the Eagles in front of 3,000 supporters at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

O'Toole has been in and around the squad for a while now, but injuries have meant the Ulster tighthead has had to stay patient for his chance.

The 22-year-old will pack down in a front-row with Dave Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher, who both retain their place in the team following last week's 39-31 win over Japan.

Baird will have a familiar face alongside him in the second-row, as James Ryan again skippers the team. The St Michael's duo are expected to feature heavily together for Leinster next season.

Timoney earns a shot at openside, with Coombes' introduction to the team, meaning a switch to the blindside for Caelan Doris.

Coombes came off the bench last weekend for his debut and Munster's Player of the Season is now primed to make a big impression in his preferred position from the start.

Casey partners Joey Carbery at half-back, with the fit-again Munster 10 offered another chance to work his way back to top form.

Read More

It's an all-Ulster midfield, as Stuart McCloskey is joined by his provincial team-mate Hume, who had a strong season with his club.

Baloucoune's debut is one of the most exciting, as the Ulster flyer looks to bring his club form onto the international stage.

Hugo Keenan continues at full-back, with the returning Andrew Conway making up a potent back-three.

Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne and Finlay Bealham will provide front-row cover from the bench, with Munster lock Wycherley and Connacht back-row Boyle in line to feature for the first time.

So too is Connacht scrum-half Blade and Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, while there is a welcome return to the fold for versatile Ulster back Will Addison.

Ireland team to play USA – 10th July 2021, Aviva Stadium

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped

13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps

11. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped

4. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps captain

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps

19. Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

20. Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped

21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped

22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

23. Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps