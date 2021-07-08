Andy Farrell rings the changes as eight uncapped players get the nod to face USA at the Aviva

As expected, Andy Farrell has rung the changes for Ireland's final game of the season against USA on Saturday evening, with eight uncapped players in line for their international debuts.
our Ulster men will make their first starts together, as Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney, James Hume and Robert Baloucoune are handed a chance to impress.
Fellow uncapped players, Fineen Wycherley, Paul Boyle, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne will be hoping to do the same from the bench.
Meanwhile, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes and Craig Casey will make their first Test starts.
Farrell was always likely to make major alterations to his side to face the Eagles in front of 3,000 supporters at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.
O'Toole has been in and around the squad for a while now, but injuries have meant the Ulster tighthead has had to stay patient for his chance.
The 22-year-old will pack down in a front-row with Dave Kilcoyne and Rónan Kelleher, who both retain their place in the team following last week's 39-31 win over Japan.
Baird will have a familiar face alongside him in the second-row, as James Ryan again skippers the team. The St Michael's duo are expected to feature heavily together for Leinster next season.
Timoney earns a shot at openside, with Coombes' introduction to the team, meaning a switch to the blindside for Caelan Doris.
Coombes came off the bench last weekend for his debut and Munster's Player of the Season is now primed to make a big impression in his preferred position from the start.
Casey partners Joey Carbery at half-back, with the fit-again Munster 10 offered another chance to work his way back to top form.
It's an all-Ulster midfield, as Stuart McCloskey is joined by his provincial team-mate Hume, who had a strong season with his club.
Baloucoune's debut is one of the most exciting, as the Ulster flyer looks to bring his club form onto the international stage.
Hugo Keenan continues at full-back, with the returning Andrew Conway making up a potent back-three.
Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne and Finlay Bealham will provide front-row cover from the bench, with Munster lock Wycherley and Connacht back-row Boyle in line to feature for the first time.
So too is Connacht scrum-half Blade and Leinster out-half Harry Byrne, while there is a welcome return to the fold for versatile Ulster back Will Addison.
Ireland team to play USA – 10th July 2021, Aviva Stadium
15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 12 caps
14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped
13. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 5 caps
11. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 23 caps
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 2 caps
1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 44 caps
2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 12 caps
3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
4. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 4 caps
5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps captain
6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 8 caps
7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 1 cap
Replacements
16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 5 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 15 caps
19. Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
20. Paul Boyle (Connacht/Buccaneers) uncapped
21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped
22. Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
23. Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps