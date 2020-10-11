Andy Farrell left to count cost of Saturday's PRO14 action as Jordan Larmour suffers serious shoulder injury

Jordan Larmour is set to miss the conclusion of Ireland's elongated Six Nations campaign after he suffered what looked like a serious shoulder injury during Leinster's win over Benetton on Saturday.

Larmour was in obvious discomfort when making a tackle on 48 minutes, and after requiring oxygen for pain relief, his night was quickly ended.

The 23-year-old will undergo a scan to reveal the extent of the damage. The early indications are not good, especially with Ireland's game against Italy just two weeks away.

"Jordan has taken a pretty heavy bang to his shoulder so we’ll get him assessed," Leo Cullen said.

"You could see he was in a fair degree of discomfort and stayed down for a while. We will get him scanned when we get back and we'll see the extent of that then."

Should Larmour miss out, it would leave Andy Farrell without one of his starting back-three players, which will further ignite the full-back debate.

Larmour had made the position his own, but having been switched back to the wing by Leinster in recent weeks, the door has now very much reopened.

Jacob Stockdale continued in the Ulster number 15 jersey for their win over the Ospreys, and helped himself to a try to further enhance his claims.

Meanwhile, the uncapped full-back duo, Huge Keenan and Shane Daly will link up with the squad for the first time this week.

Farrell is also sweating over the availability of Iain Henderson, who was sent off in the dying stages of Ulster's victory.

The lock was shown a red card after appearing to make contact with the head of Ospreys full-back Dan Evans at a ruck in the 75th minute.

The Ulster captain must now wait to determine his fate, as Henderson will face a disciplinary hearing next week.

Should Henderson be slapped with a ban, Ryan Baird will hope to make his Ireland debut in the Italy clash, while Connacht's Ultan Dillane could take the Ulster man's place in the squad.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is certainly hoping it doesn't come to that.

"Saying I didn't see it, I sound like a Premier League soccer manager," McFarland said.

"I genuinely couldn't see the finer detail on the big screen. It looked to me like he clipped his chin and by the letter of the law that is a red card.

"But the bottom line is that Hendy doesn't have a malicious bone in his body.

"Whether the video shows something different I don't know but it's really unfortunate for him because it'll have been a total accident if it was what Mike (Adamson, referee) saw."

Meanwhile, Ireland's front-row stocks could be further depleted after Connacht pair Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham were both forced off in the first-half of Connacht's defeat to Cardiff.

Farrell is already without Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Tom O'Toole (ankle), so the last thing the Ireland boss needed to see was Bealham, another tighthead, picking up a knock.

Heffernan's injury will also add to Farrell's headaches, especially with fellow hooker Rónan Kelleher having been forced out of the Leinster game with what the province has described as a “minor quad injury.”

Ireland are due to gather for a training camp in their High Performance Centre where the fitness of the squad will be assessed.

