Andy Farrell insists he has no fears over Johnny Sexton for second Test

Head coach Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Southern Cross Hotel in Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Andy Farrell insists the Ireland medical and coaching staff have had Johnny Sexton’s best interests at heart this week, as the captain gets set to lead his side’s rescue mission in Dunedin tomorrow.

Farrell admitted it wasn’t necessarily a straightforward decision to start Sexton in the crucial second Test at Forsyth Barr Stadium, but having passed all of the necessary HIA (head injury assessment) protocols, the Ireland boss has backed his skipper to help level the Series.

The All Blacks camp were surprised that Sexton was given the all-clear to play, especially in light of their talismanic lock Sam Whitelock being stood down for 12 days based on World Rugby’s latest concussion protocols.

However, while Whitelock has a confirmed concussion, Sexton does not, in which case Farrell was happy to include his key man.

“It’s never a no-brainer when you’ve got to go through a process, but the only thing here that matters is Johnny,” Farrell said.

“We always, as medics and coaching staff and players alike, err on the side of caution first and foremost – and go through the right process.

“The process was passed and he’s fit to play. He’s bright as a button and he has been all week, so it wasn’t concussion, and we move on with the rules. The only thing that matters is the health of the player, and we’ve done that this week.

“I’m sure any team in the world would love to have Johnny Sexton there,” Farrell added.

“He’s our leader, he’s in determined mood this week, he knows what it’s all about and what it means to him and the team, so it’s nice to have him.”