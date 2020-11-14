Andy Farrell: 'Conor Murray is a genuine out-half option for England game'

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insists that Conor Murray is a “genuine option” to play out-half in Ireland's showdown at Twickenham next weekend.

Farrell was left to count the cost of last night's 32-9 victory over Wales in the Autumn Nations Cup opener, as out-halves Johnny Sexton and Billy Burns were both forced off injured.

Sexton tweaked his hamstring and will undergo a scan today, while Burns, who had come on for his international debut, suffered a head injury.

That left Murray having to slot in at out-half, with the regular scrum-half comfortably seeing out the last 15 minutes of the win.

Murray looked assured in the unfamiliar role, while he also kicked two penalties, as well as converting James Lowe's late try, to help Ireland to a morale boosting victory.

Ross Byrne is now the only remaining fit out-half in the squad, which may mean a recall for Jack Carty who is due to be in action for Connacht today, while Harry Byrne could also be called up, having previously spent time in camp as a development player.

Much will depend on the results of Sexton's scan, but hamstrings are a tricky business.

Although it very much remains to be seen if it will actually happen, Farrell is adamant that Murray could do a job at 10 against England next Saturday, if called upon.

“Conor actually thinks he's a fly-half already,” Farrell smiled.

“He did pretty well, didn't he? Conor has played there before for us.

“He is a smart rugby player. He understands what's going on across the back-line, not just at fly-half or scrum-half.

“He steered the ship really well for us. He's a genuine option there, definitely.”

Regardless of the out-half situation, Farrell faces a big selection call at scrum-half, after Jamison Gibson-Park took his chance on what was his first international start.

Murray, who has played out-half in his underage days, acknowledged the Leinster man's impressive performance, and while he is not ready to hand over the number nine jersey just yet, he is ready to step in at 10, should Farrell require him to do so.

“If asked, I will (play 10),” Murray said.

“You have to be realistic and mature about selections.

“Jamison has been playing well and deserved his chance. Of course you want to play every time you are available for selection but it’s not about you. It’s about the team.

“You are always conscious when you are on the bench that anything can happen in terms of injuries.

Read More

“What made it easier for me being at 10 was the fact that I’ve spent so much time in training playing inside the 10, so you have a fair idea of where you are supposed to be. Add in the fact the lads out there are chatting to you, looking after you; that helped a lot.”

Asked if he had any tips for his regular half-back partner, should he find himself at out-half in Twickenham, Sexton added: “Look, he did every well. When you’re a natural footballer like he is, and you know the game as well as he does, it’s never seamless but he acquitted himself brilliantly.

“Obviously against England in Twickenham, it’s a different type of game but I’m sure if he got thrown in there, he'd do a great job. He’s a brilliant competitor and a great player. We still think he’s world-class in our environment.”

Online Editors