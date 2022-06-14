Andy Farrell brushes off concerns his Ireland side will be outmuscled by more powerful teams

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has brushed off concerns surrounding Irish sides getting outmuscled by bigger, more powerful teams.

The age-old debate has cropped up once again in light of the provinces disappointing finishes to the season, particularly Leinster, who are once again the bulk suppliers to the 40-man Ireland squad that will tour New Zealand.

Farrell said he was 'delighted' with the balance of the group, who will take on the All Blacks in a three-Test Series, as well as two games against the Maori All Blacks, as the Ireland boss downplayed any worries that Ireland would struggle to cope with the physicality that awaits in New Zealand over the next few weeks.

“A lot gets said about Ireland and are they playing like Munster, are they playing like Leinster, are they playing like Ulster etc,” Farrell said.

“We're Ireland, we're our own team, you know? We play our own way and we've come up against big teams before and been unbelievably physical.

“Physicality is not just about fronting up, it's how you play the game and how you get opportunities to create space to be able to get over the gain-line and be able to be aggressive in the right parts of the game.

“I think we've done pretty well of late in that type of scenario, so no, it doesn't affect us at all.”

Farrell believes his Ireland team will have to hit new heights if they are to notch a first victory on Kiwi soil and win what is increasingly looking like a daunting Series.

“Where we've not been before, that's the fact,” Farrell said when asked what Ireland require to create history in New Zealand.

“Our last performance against them, or any good performance you've seen over the last 18 months to two years, we need to be better than that.

“It's different over there, and that's why touring for these lads is so important. We've missed it. We've lads on over 20 caps that have never toured.

“Walking around Auckland or Wellington or Dunedin, it's not like walking down Ballsbridge and people winding the window down and saying how good you are.

“This is completely different. This is proper international rugby that doesn't get any better and it's exactly what we want at this point in time.”

The Ireland squad are currently in a three-day day camp before they depart for Auckland early next week, with Farrell pointing to the one upside of not having an Irish province competing in this weekend's URC final.

“This three-day camp is making sure that we get cohesive, that we start enjoying each other's company and the relationships that we've built, we need to build them even stronger in the next four weeks,” Farrell continued.

“You can look at it both ways. If Leinster and Ulster were to have both played in the final, you could say that they got game time and are match fit etc, or you could say well listen, we've got the players now, we've got a three-day camp, we're a little bit ahead of the curve getting onto the plane and we've got a fit squad. So I suppose you can take it either way.”

Farrell revealed that in-form Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune was in camp yesterday awaiting results of a scan on a hip injury, which has unfortunately ruled him out for four to six weeks.

Jack O'Donoghue was also in contention but Farrell said that the Munster back-row missed out due to selection.

“Everyone is in contention, especially the guys who are playing well and Jack is obviously one of them. He's in a very competitive position, and you look across at who has been selected, I don't think you could complain about any of those who have been selected either.”

With regards to a standby list in case of injury or suspension, Farrell added:

“We know all the players, what their plans are with their clubs, some clubs are wrapping up this week, some clubs already wrapped up and some lads are heading on holiday. We're aware of where people are.”