If you’re looking for positive omens ahead of the Series decider on Saturday then consider the soap opera that has been Ireland’s Prop Life on this tour.

For the opener against the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton two weeks ago the end of the rugby world presented itself in the palaver around the concussion sustained by Jeremy Loughman. First there was the mismanagement of the injury itself, for which the New Zealand Rugby Union conveniently carried the can, and then there were the implications for the Test side with Cian Healy’s unwanted introduction to the fray.

Sure enough he went off on a buggy, looking like his career - never mind his involvement in the tour - was over. Everything about that opening night had the look of a Broadway show about to be shut down by savage reviews.

Fast forward to the rematch with the Maori on a classically miserable Wellington night and another unappealing vista presented itself: the potentially premature introduction of former Ireland and Leinster tight head Michael Bent.

He was sprung, seemingly from the shadows, after Finlay Bealham never got through the warm-up. Perhaps after the carnage of a fortnight ago the decision was taken to present Bealham as locked and loaded for this second Maori game but to keep that gun in the holster. So even if Bent had to be thrown in early for Tom O’Toole it wouldn’t have had a direct knock-on effect when they come back to the same arena on Saturday. Convenient on paper, but problematic if the paper gets shredded. Mercifully it didn’t.

The risk for a man who hasn’t featured in a game of representative rugby since last November was enormous. It’s worth summing up the Taranaki prop’s experience in Ireland: parachuted into the Ireland squad by Declan Kidney before Leinster could even size up the look of their new recruit, he was eviscerated in both mainstream and social media. There were two caps in that first blast, in November 2012, followed by two more fillers in the warm-ups for the 2015 World Cup.

In the gap between those run outs he settled in at Leinster where he became a popular and respected understudy, which is what they brought him over to do in the first place. By the time he folded his tent last year he had played 159 games in blue over nine seasons. In all of that time it was impossible to think of Bent and not wonder about the scarring caused by that rushed and inappropriate debut against South Africa.

Read More

He was a high earner in Leinster over that period. You’d imagine that when he headed for home after last season to the family farm, grateful for having put in such a solid stint after the rocky start, he was also in decent financial nick. As for his future? “I’m hoping to stay involved in the local rugby scene in some way,” he said when announcing his retirement.

There’s a bit of a difference between tipping away at club level and answering Ireland’s call when it could quickly turn into having your ears burnt. Again. When Andy Farrell picked up the phone Bent agreed to put himself in a situation where he could have been pilloried. Of course his stint delivered an unexpected and, we understand, significant few bob that he can now invest in some livestock. But it was a brave gesture on his part to run the risk of ridicule.

As the game unfolded however, and Tom O’Toole was motoring safely and well – there are no issues with that lad’s appetite for work – thoughts turned to how appropriate it would be to give Bent a run off the bench for the last five minutes. By then the danger had passed.

It was the cherry on top of a sensible, committed and controlled performance by Farrell’s side. They played cup rugby, driven by the scoreboard and the conditions and shaped by their halfbacks Craig Casey and Ciarán Frawley, who were very effective. The Maori wanted to seal the mini series with entertaining rugby, delivered with the top quality handling that had marked the win in Hamilton.

Instead they were scrambling for a more respectable scoreline at the finish. Meanwhile Farrell and co were breathing many sighs of relief at how it all worked out. The coach came out to New Zealand with too few players in specialist positions, and then had to hire Bent along with former Connacht prop Conan O’Donnell as cover.

If a fortnight ago it looked like turning into another tour to hell then the angels are now circling and working on some appropriate songs. The target for this tour was a Test win alongside victory in one of the Maori games. To have that box ticked going to the last, and enough fit players to put out a decent side on Saturday, it’s already over half way to a happy ending. Michael Bent will surely be back on his coach in Taranaki, beer in hand, by the time the last episode plays out. A happy ending.



