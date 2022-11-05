‘Andy challenged us two or three years ago’ – Josh van der Flier hails Farrell’s influence as hot streak continues

Josh van der Flier of Ireland celebrates after scoring his side's first try. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Josh van der Flier believes that Ireland’s historic form in 2022 is because of the gauntlet Andy Farrell laid down when he took over as coach in 2019.

The flanker was speaking in the aftermath of Ireland’s 19-16 victory over world champions South Africa on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

Van der Flier was named Player for the Match after a performance that peaked in him scoring the first try of the game at the start of the second half.

He managed to burrow in from an Irish ruck to move Ireland five points clear. Four minutes later, Mack Hansen finished off an excellent passage of play and Ireland got their second try.

Despite two missed conversions, Johnny Sexton later scored the penalty that secured the win for Ireland.

“Andy challenged us two or three years ago when he came in. We keep improving every time we play. Every campaign we play we try to improve and improve,” he explained.

5 November 2022; Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland with his parents John and Caroline after the Bank of Ireland Nations Series match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“We’ve pretty much managed to do that. It’s a really good group of players and everyone is keen to get better so I’m sure we’ll try and get better again and keep moving forward.”

The flanker also heaped praise on the team, who dug deep to secure the three-point win.

“There wasn’t much in it really, they are a really really good side,” he assessed the game.

“I’m incredibly proud of the lads. They fought until the end and they managed to get the win so I’m delighted with that.”

The moment that changed the game was Van der Flier’s second half try, which pushed Ireland into that five-point lead.

It was the end product of an impressive maul that started with an inch perfect line-out from Dan Sheehan.

Van der Flier was humble in his assessment of the try that swung momentum Ireland’s way.

“I didn’t do much to be honest, I was just sitting at the back and trying to push as hard as I can,” he said.

“The lads at the front did brilliantly. They managed to get us forward and I had the easy bit then.”