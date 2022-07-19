Andrew Porter of Ireland looks in from the sin bin after receiving a yellow card during the third Test against New Zealand, at Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wayne Barnes was correct to issue Andrew Porter with a yellow card for his high tackle on Brodie Retallick in Saturday's series decider between Ireland and New Zealand according to a three-man disciplinary panel.

The controversial call left All Blacks coach Ian Foster miffed by a perceived lack of consistency in the officiating across the three games between the sides.

Porter made head to head contact with the New Zealand lock who suffered a fractured cheekbone in the incident.

After reviewing the footage, ref Barnes adjudged that the Ireland prop “absorbed” the contact and that the offence didn't merit the more serious sanction of red card.

That appeared to contrast with the previous week's incident where Angus Ta'avao was sent off and banned for two weeks for a similar tackle on Garry Ringrose.

In his hearing with Australian chair Adam Casselden, former Ulster full-back Stefan Terblanche and ex-Scotland coach Frank Hadden, Porter admitted the act of foul play but said it was a yellow card offence.

In the end, the committee agreed and the case was dismissed.

Porter is likely to be rested for the opening weeks of the season regardless after playing a pivotal role in Ireland's historic Series win.