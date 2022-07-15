| 14.4°C Dublin

All Blacks vs Ireland preview: Momentum with men in green as history looms in New Zealand

Cian Tracey

Jamison Gibson-Park: If the Ireland pack can provide front-foot ball for scrum-half to play off, then Johnny Sexton can stamp his class on proceedings again tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile

Jamison Gibson-Park: If the Ireland pack can provide front-foot ball for scrum-half to play off, then Johnny Sexton can stamp his class on proceedings again tomorrow. Photo: Sportsfile

Never before has an Ireland team found itself in this glorious position.

Up until last weekend, they had tried and failed to win in New Zealand for 46 years. Now, Ireland are on the verge of clinching a series to back up their historic victory in Dunedin.

