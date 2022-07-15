All Blacks vs Ireland preview: Momentum with men in green as history looms in New Zealand

Never before has an Ireland team found itself in this glorious position.

Up until last weekend, they had tried and failed to win in New Zealand for 46 years. Now, Ireland are on the verge of clinching a series to back up their historic victory in Dunedin.

History looms large and although a ferocious backlash is expected from the All Blacks in Wellington tomorrow, the momentum is with Ireland.

After another week in which Ian Foster’s future has dominated the headlines, the feeling on the ground here is that the All Blacks are just one defeat away from a full-scale crisis.

That’s generally the case in these parts because with such lofty expectations comes an intense pressure and scrutiny like nowhere else in the world.

Many of the locals are not shy in admitting that, deep down, they are hoping for another Ireland win, if it means Foster is one step closer to the exit door, with captain Sam Cane also feeling the heat.

Meanwhile, to those on the outside at least, Ireland have already exceeded their expectations in terms of what they wanted to achieve on this tour.

Two wins on Kiwi soil is a significant achievement that will stand to this squad going forward. Three wins and a series would be next-level stuff.

People are already talking about peaking too early ahead of next year’s World Cup while others are concerned by the lack of rotation in the Test team, yet all of that kind of talk should be ignored.

Ireland are one win away from becoming just the fourth team to win a series in New Zealand. For now, that’s all that matters.

On the other hand, the All Blacks are framing tomorrow’s sold-out clash at Sky Stadium as if it is a World Cup knockout game and even though Andy Farrell has adopted a similar ploy, it is for a very different reason.

The All Blacks’ fearsome reputation has always been built on having an almost innate ability to rise to the big occasion. Ireland are still striving for that on the World Cup stage, but landing another blow on Foster’s reign could mean there is a new head coach at the helm by the time the two teams potentially meet in the quarter-final in France next year.

Even if the pressure is off Ireland, they are not viewing it like that because they are well aware that if they take their eye off the ball, the hosts will tear them to shreds.

With that in mind, another fast start is crucial. Farrell’s men have flown out of the traps in both of the previous Tests, but they haven’t been able to maintain that intensity in the second quarter.

Ireland got away with it last time out as New Zealand’s discipline was atrocious. It’s hard to imagine it being as poor this time around, but that said, the noises coming out of the Kiwis’ camp this week suggests they are more concerned with banging on about an ‘existential’ threat to the sport rather than looking internally at how they clean up their own act and adapt to the laws, just as everyone else is.

Wayne Barnes has a big job on his hands and for all of the English referee’s vast experience, Ireland will be hoping that he doesn’t shirk any of the big calls, particularly in front of a packed home crowd.

“The rules as of now are clear,” Farrell said.

“We are not a side that really plays on the edge; we are a side that respects being disciplined so we cannot give the opposition an edge. It works both ways.

“Some love playing on the edge and putting referees under pressure; we tend to be a side that likes to have a low penalty count so therefore we can try and dominate territory in that way as well.”

Finding the right balance is vital. Ireland’s set-piece made major improvements last weekend, but with Sam Whitelock back in the All Blacks second-row, they will have their work cut out. Whitelock caused havoc in the first Test and his presence alone will be enough to spook the Ireland pack.

“Obviously set-piece-wise he was very good in the first Test,” Farrell said.

“I think we’ve just got to be sharper. Look, we’re two weeks on from there, so we’d like to think that we’ve improved ourselves.”

There’s no doubt Ireland have improved, and that includes the midweek team, who played their part brilliantly on Tuesday by maintaining the momentum leading into tomorrow.

Momentum in a series like this is so important, but having scaled such heights in Dunedin, Ireland must find a way to hit that emotional peak again. If they don’t, they could be in for a long evening, as they were at Eden Park a fortnight ago.

In Farrell’s eyes, however, no matter what happens in Wellington, there is still loads of growth left in this team.

“Huge and that’s why win or lose we’ll learn and use this tour and grow,” the Ireland boss said, as he downplayed the suggestion that tomorrow is a bit of a free shot.

“You could think like that but believe me, when you get over that line it’s another Test match and it’s right in front of your face and it’s every moment that’s coming at

you that you need to deal with in a different way, and those moments in big games tend to be minutes at a time.

“In big, big games like this probably every moment counts and I think we’re getting better at realising that and the attention that’s needed to stay pretty neutral and calm.

“Not getting too emotional in the heat of the battle is super important in being able to deal with what is in front of you.”

Ireland have managed the last few weeks well, but this is likely to be their toughest test yet.

On each of the previous three occasions they beat the All Blacks, they have felt their full wrath in the following game.

Farrell’s men can expect something similar, but if their set-piece fires and the pack can provide front-foot ball for Jamison Gibson-Park to play off, then Johnny Sexton can stamp his class on proceedings again.

The All Blacks will be looking for Beauden Barrett to do the same, yet another fast start from Ireland will make the natives restless.

The hosts are already feeling the pressure from their supporters; back-to-back home defeats would send them into overdrive.

It all comes down to this. 80 minutes for Foster to save his job. Eighty minutes between Ireland and a truly remarkable series win.

The stakes don’t get much higher.

Verdict: Ireland